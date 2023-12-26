Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Massachusetts Rep. Aryanna Pressley Introduces Bill to Counteract Nationwide Book Bans

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
Leave a comment
42 Views
Share:
Photo by Spencer Scott Pugh on Unsplash

By Xinhui Lin

WASHINGTON, DC – Increasing numbers of campaigns and growing pressure from state legislatures have been leading to a 33 percent surge in U.S. book bans—primarily targeting content related to race or racism, LGBTQ+ characters, physical abuse, health and well-being, and themes of grief and death, according to Pen America.

The publication said Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley has emerged as a vocal representative against these book bans, and has spoken on multiple public platforms about the harmful and discriminatory nature of these prohibitions, including the Turner Free Library in Randolph, Massachusetts during Banned Books Week.

“(Book bans) further marginalize people who already face systemic discrimination in our society,” said Rep. Pressley. “Experiences of people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, religious minorities, and people with disabilities [are] being disproportionately censored,” reports Pen America.

Republicans, she notes, extend their focus beyond works of fiction, adding. “In multiple states, Republicans have sought to prohibit students from reading non-fiction and historical recounts because the subject matter tells the truth about racial injustice in America.”

“These book bans are really no more than a malicious political campaign of erasure,” argues Pressley, “Erasure of civil rights history, erasure of LGBTQ equality, erasure of all the hard-fought progress made that allows our babies the chance to learn in accepting and nurturing classrooms.”

Pressley addressed the negative impacts of book bans on other stakeholders, including “the livelihoods of librarians, authors, illustrators, bookstore owners, and more,” which may lead to a further decline in literature by and about underrepresented communities.

In response to counteract the harms of book bans, Rep. Pressley has introduced “The Book Saves Lives Act” in Congress, ensuring “libraries offer diverse books and treat discriminatory bans as violations of federal civil rights law.”

Pressley’s bill proposes that the federal Government Accountability Office report on the detrimental effect of book bans on underrepresented communities. It also requires primary and secondary schools to have a library with a trained librarian.

Pressley said she grounds her advocacy in personal experience, highlighting the importance of books as a source of solace and understanding. “As someone who endured sexual abuse, Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings allows me to know that I was not alone.

“So when I say that books save lives, I mean that,” added Pressley.

TheBook Saves Lives Act” has, according to Pen America, gained substantial support, with sponsors from 27 other congress representatives and endorsements from organizations such as We Need Diverse Books, PFLAG National, Florida Freedom to Read Project, and Color of Change.

Ruby Bridges, the author of This Is Your Time, backs the legislation, according to Pen America, stating, “It seems to me that these books of choice are even more crucial that we have them so that our young people in schools have a place to go to find their stories and their contributions to this country.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Xinhui Lin is a first-year student at the University of California, Los Angeles, pursuing a double major in Public Affairs and Sociology on a Pre-law track. Her unwavering commitment to addressing social injustices is deeply rooted in her cultural background and her personal experiences while growing up in Shanghai, China. Xinhui keenly observed the pervasive gender and racial inequalities, the subtle yet significant discrimination against minority groups, and the everyday micro-aggressions that disenfranchised individuals face. After exploring the philosophical question regarding the intricate relationship between power, morality, and justice, Xinhui kindled her interest in the intricacies of the criminal justice system – a cornerstone of society meant to epitomize principles of justice and fairness. Her commitment to understanding and improving this system is evident in her aspirations to potentially pursue a career as an attorney, with a strong desire to advocate for disadvantaged individuals.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for