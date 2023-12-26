Massachusetts Rep. Aryanna Pressley Introduces Bill to Counteract Nationwide Book Bans

By Xinhui Lin

WASHINGTON, DC – Increasing numbers of campaigns and growing pressure from state legislatures have been leading to a 33 percent surge in U.S. book bans—primarily targeting content related to race or racism, LGBTQ+ characters, physical abuse, health and well-being, and themes of grief and death, according to Pen America.

The publication said Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley has emerged as a vocal representative against these book bans, and has spoken on multiple public platforms about the harmful and discriminatory nature of these prohibitions, including the Turner Free Library in Randolph, Massachusetts during Banned Books Week.

“(Book bans) further marginalize people who already face systemic discrimination in our society,” said Rep. Pressley. “Experiences of people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, religious minorities, and people with disabilities [are] being disproportionately censored,” reports Pen America.

Republicans, she notes, extend their focus beyond works of fiction, adding. “In multiple states, Republicans have sought to prohibit students from reading non-fiction and historical recounts because the subject matter tells the truth about racial injustice in America.”

“These book bans are really no more than a malicious political campaign of erasure,” argues Pressley, “Erasure of civil rights history, erasure of LGBTQ equality, erasure of all the hard-fought progress made that allows our babies the chance to learn in accepting and nurturing classrooms.”

Pressley addressed the negative impacts of book bans on other stakeholders, including “the livelihoods of librarians, authors, illustrators, bookstore owners, and more,” which may lead to a further decline in literature by and about underrepresented communities.

In response to counteract the harms of book bans, Rep. Pressley has introduced “The Book Saves Lives Act” in Congress, ensuring “libraries offer diverse books and treat discriminatory bans as violations of federal civil rights law.”

Pressley’s bill proposes that the federal Government Accountability Office report on the detrimental effect of book bans on underrepresented communities. It also requires primary and secondary schools to have a library with a trained librarian.

Pressley said she grounds her advocacy in personal experience, highlighting the importance of books as a source of solace and understanding. “As someone who endured sexual abuse, Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings allows me to know that I was not alone.

“So when I say that books save lives, I mean that,” added Pressley.

The “Book Saves Lives Act” has, according to Pen America, gained substantial support, with sponsors from 27 other congress representatives and endorsements from organizations such as We Need Diverse Books, PFLAG National, Florida Freedom to Read Project, and Color of Change.

Ruby Bridges, the author of This Is Your Time, backs the legislation, according to Pen America, stating, “It seems to me that these books of choice are even more crucial that we have them so that our young people in schools have a place to go to find their stories and their contributions to this country.”