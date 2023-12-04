Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: How Feasible Is Higher Density Housing?

Housing
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

A reader shared a presentation by Nick Arenson, President of the North State Building Industry Association on high density housing.

In his presentation he estimates that there will be 2.1 million new people in the Bay Area by 2040, which he calculates to 700,000 additional units at 3 people per household.

His main argument is once you get over 26 du/ac, the feasibility drops.  For mid-rises, 50 du/ac, it is feasible without subsidy only in expensive markets.

For example, he asks if you can increase density to get more units.

He looks at Brentwood, CA – “a traditional and moderately priced Single Family area.”

He argues, “This is why mid-rise condominiums have not been built outside San Francisco for a decade.”

He said, “Increasing prices will make it feasible in some expensive locations.”  But, “Given a choice, most buyers will pick existing homes rather than make compromises necessary for mid-rise living.”

This has been a point I have made with respect to Davis.  Yes, Davis can add multi-family and higher density housing.  But for a lot of people, if given the choice between paying more in Davis for a smaller home without a yard and a larger home outside of Davis, they will choose to live outside of Davis and potentially commute to work at UC Davis.

Those who want to argue that current land use practices are not climate friendly need to accommodate the fact that the choice is between housing in Davis with less VMT and housing elsewhere—which is also not climate friendly and which presents more VMT.

Another interesting point he makes is with respect to what he calls “fiscal zoning.”

He argues, “The idea that ‘housing doesn’t pay its way’ came from anti-growth 1990’s studies. At the time the Prop. 13 began limiting city revenues.”

He notes however, “Because of our severe and chronic housing shortage and dramatic price increases, market rate housing provides fiscal surpluses in most Bay Area jurisdictions.”

He also presents ways to increase housing production.

As I have mentioned a few times, I think our discussion needs to shift from housing/no housing to questions such as density and type of housing.  That’s a more healthy and fruitful debate for the community to have.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

