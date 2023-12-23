My View: A Modest Proposal – Time to Ban Driving in Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There have been a lot of debates over recent housing proposals with no parking spots provided by the developer. Part of that is due to state laws that have stripped away parking minimums in an effort to lower housing costs, but also in an effort to encourage people to drive less.

The city council is potentially looking at extending the coverage from transit zones to the entirety of the city. But those proposals have proven controversial, with many pushing back that people will drive anyway, they simply will attempt to park their cars in adjacent neighborhoods.

At the same time, in my over 25 years now in Davis, many have complained that bicyclists routinely ignore traffic laws. That’s undoubtedly true. You will often see bicyclists blow through stop signs and even at times traffic signals.

But increasingly I think the biggest danger is now vehicle drivers. It seems that since the pandemic, people have simply forgotten how to drive—or perhaps they simply do not care.

While I remain concerned that the police disproportionately stop people of color and often for non-safety and non-driving rules violation, the biggest danger is people blatantly disregarding traffic laws.

In the past few weeks, I have seen a lot of this.

Driving home the other day, heading east on Third Street, a vehicle slowly turned right in front of me from H St., cutting me off and then looked at me like I’m crazy when I gently honked the horn.

But it gets worse. I was stopped on a green light crossing L St. as a man casually jaywalks against the light—twice, first crossing 5th and then L St—each time, slowly and casually. Clearly the man is mentally ill and probably homeless.

Then on Pole Line a vehicle appeared to have taken the turn too wide and hits the curb, causing damage to his vehicle and backing up traffic on southbound Pole Line.

Not to be outdone, as I head into the Post Office parking lot, there is a vehicle that might as well be parked in the middle of the parking lot. It is so far from the curb, that another full size vehicle could fit into the space

This is just one trip from the downtown to the Post Office one weekday afternoon.

This is unfortunately not an isolated incident.

On another day, I have a couple of vehicles in front of me heading east on 2nd toward Mace. One was driving exceedingly slow. Upon turning onto Mace, the vehicle in front of me attempted to speed up and pass the slow vehicle. Suddenly the slow-moving vehicle sped up to prevent the other vehicle from passing.

They then appeared to exchange obscenities and yelled out of the window at each other.

A few times I have seen vehicles attempting to change lanes without looking, and nearly collide.

On the freeway, I observed this happen and one vehicle ended up in the left shoulder, smoke coming from his rear brakes, and then he pulled ahead and continued driving amid honks.

This has become routine. Every drive home appears to bring a near miss, either with me or usually a vehicle in front of me.

One trend that is concerning is, increasingly I see vehicles simply disregarding traffic enforcement signs.

I constantly see vehicles disregarding not just stop signs but also red lights. I don’t mean rolling California stops. I mean acting as though there was no stop sign or even red lights. We’re not talking about running a red light, we’re talking about disregarding it—not with a freshly changed signal, but in mid cycle with a stale red.

Sometimes it is admittedly early in the morning and no one is around, but a few times I have seen vehicles disregarding red lights when there is a street full of cars and it is the middle of the day.

Davis is becoming increasingly hazardous to drive in. It is remarkable we have not seen more in the way of fatalities. But it appears only a matter of time.

People have become such bad drivers here in Davis that perhaps the best solution is to ban driving. We could become the first car-free city in California. That would solve a lot of problems. We would reduce our GHG. We would save money on parking. We wouldn’t have to worry about traffic impacts. Free up huge space for other uses. And we would save lives and aggravation. Think about it.