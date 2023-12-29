Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

New Court Commissioners in Sacramento Tilt Toward the Prosecution Side in Their Experience

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Sacramento Region, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
33 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – This week the Sacramento Courts announced the appointment of two additional court commissioners.  Both tilting toward the prosecution side.

While judges are appointed by the governor, court commissioners are appointed by the judges: “Court Commissioners are appointed by, and serve at the pleasure of, the Judges of the court, and act as temporary judges presiding over cases directed by the Presiding Judge.”

Court commissioners, however, often become judges when new vacancies on the bench open up.

“The court has a stellar group of research attorneys and I am excited to see one of these talented individuals joining the bench as a Court Commissioner,” said Presiding Judge-elect Bunmi O. Awoniyi.

On the one hand, is James O. Morris, who served as Deputy District Attorney for Nevada County from 2016 to 2019, working on misdemeanor and felony hearings and trials.  Prior to that he had experience as Deputy District Attorney in Lassen County, and as a Certified Law Clerk at the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, Benjamin J. Cassady was most recently a Deputy DA at the Placer County District Attorney’s Office where he’s worked on misdemeanor hearings and trials since 2021.

Also of interest is the fact that he clerked for Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., of the United States Supreme Court.

Commissioners may be assigned to hear cases in the following areas of law: criminal, civil, traffic, small claims, family, probate, guardianship, child support, and unlawful detainer.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for