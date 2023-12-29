New Court Commissioners in Sacramento Tilt Toward the Prosecution Side in Their Experience

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – This week the Sacramento Courts announced the appointment of two additional court commissioners. Both tilting toward the prosecution side.

While judges are appointed by the governor, court commissioners are appointed by the judges: “Court Commissioners are appointed by, and serve at the pleasure of, the Judges of the court, and act as temporary judges presiding over cases directed by the Presiding Judge.”

Court commissioners, however, often become judges when new vacancies on the bench open up.

“The court has a stellar group of research attorneys and I am excited to see one of these talented individuals joining the bench as a Court Commissioner,” said Presiding Judge-elect Bunmi O. Awoniyi.

On the one hand, is James O. Morris, who served as Deputy District Attorney for Nevada County from 2016 to 2019, working on misdemeanor and felony hearings and trials. Prior to that he had experience as Deputy District Attorney in Lassen County, and as a Certified Law Clerk at the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, Benjamin J. Cassady was most recently a Deputy DA at the Placer County District Attorney’s Office where he’s worked on misdemeanor hearings and trials since 2021.

Also of interest is the fact that he clerked for Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., of the United States Supreme Court.

Commissioners may be assigned to hear cases in the following areas of law: criminal, civil, traffic, small claims, family, probate, guardianship, child support, and unlawful detainer.