Student Opinion: The World of Book Tok: Recent Changes in Publishing

By Gensen DeLeon

LOS ANGELES — In the age of technology and interconnectedness, social media has become an influential force in shaping various aspects of society, and the publishing industry is no exception. Since Tik Tok’s meteoric rise in 2019, the marketing, sale, and production of books has dramatically changed.

BookTok, a niche corner of TikTok dedicated to literature, has emerged as a powerful platform for both readers and writers. Here, readers eagerly recommend books based on tropes — such as friends-to-lovers, morally gray villains, and more — genre, length, and aesthetic. The hashtag #BookTok has gained billions of views, demonstrating the growing community of book enthusiasts eager to engage with literary content in a visually appealing and easily accessible format.

One of the notable impacts of BookTok is its role in promoting diversity within the publishing industry. The industry has traditionally been criticized for its lack of representation, with statistics revealing a predominantly white workforce. In fact, according to a 2019 survey from Lee & Low Books, 76 percent of publishing staff identified as white, while only 5 percent identified as Black, 6 percent as Asian and 7 percent as Latinx. This is wildly misrepresentative of the general U.S. population.

BookTok, however, provides a platform for underrepresented voices to be heard. Book influencers from diverse backgrounds can share their perspectives, recommendations, and experiences, influencing the reading choices of a broader audience. This democratization of literary influence has the potential to encourage publishers to seek out a more inclusive range of voices, reshaping the publishing industry that allows for greater representation.

While the rise of BookTok has facilitated greater diversity in reading recommendations, it also poses challenges for the publishing industry. The platform’s emphasis on trends and viral content often incentivizes publishers to prioritize books that align with popular themes rather than those with great originality and profound insight.

Hannah Nicole Maehrer, a prominent figure in the BookTok community, recently encountered criticism for her latest and debut novel, Assistant to the Villain. The main point of contention centered around the perceived dearth of character development and originality, attributed to an over-reliance on popular tropes. Interestingly, her TikTok series, sharing the same title, depicted similar scenes to those found in her novel. However, the video series achieved greater success because it did not require the nuanced storytelling a novel demands. Although the online series effectively promoted her new book and played humorously with well-known clichés, the novel itself struggled to make a comparable impact due to its perceptible dependence on popular tropes.

The pressure to conform to trends can stifle the innovation of authors and publishers, leading to an increase of books with incredibly similar themes and storylines. As authors cater to the demands of viral trends, there is a risk that the industry may prioritize marketability over genuine innovation. This phenomenon could potentially hinder the exploration of unconventional narratives and unique voices that do not align with the latest Book Tok trends.

While BookTok and other social media platforms provide an unprecedented opportunity for readers and writers to connect and create a supportive community, the trouble lies in finding a balance between meeting market demands and promoting originality and creative freedom. Publishers must be vigilant in recognizing the value of diverse voices and cultivating an environment that supports creativity beyond the strict confines of popular and ephemeral trends.

Social media, particularly BookTok, has indisputably transformed the way literature is consumed and promoted. By cultivating a community for diverse voices to be heard, these platforms are challenging the traditional shortage of representation in the publishing industry. The publishing industry, however, must navigate the fine line between catering to trends and championing originality to ensure that the literary landscape remains dynamic, diverse, and genuinely reflective of unique and plentiful human experiences. As the digital age continues to shape the future of publishing, finding this equilibrium will be crucial for sustaining and fostering a vibrant and inclusive literary culture online and beyond.