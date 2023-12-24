Sunday Commentary: Moms for Liberty Keeps Trying to Divide the Community – But They Are Making It Stronger

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The question I increasingly have is—where does this stop? I am referring to Moms for Liberty and its local chapter president. While I have pointed out a number of times that the efforts locally have failed, the continued ramp up is doing much more harm than it is accomplishing anything for their agenda.

The latest example.

I received the following message on Saturday: “Not sure if this warrants Vanguard coverage or not, but, Beth Bourne continues her unrelenting, unnecessary attacks on our community, this time not only objecting to recognition of LGTBQIA issues INITIATED BY THE KIDS engaged with Citrus Circuits 1678, but going so far as to suggest that these kids are ‘on the autism spectrum.’”

The person noted that she posted a link that identified all of the Citrus Circuits mentors by name in two posts calling out the team.

The impetus? Apparently last week, they had a “Bonding Night for our female and non-binary members.”

Bourne writes: “What is wrong with the adults leading the DJUSD’s Citrus Circuits Robotics team?”

She explains, “It is not kind and inclusive to tell girls and boys that they can reject their bodies and biological reality. There is no such thing as a ‘non-binary’ child.

“These robotic kids are quirky, intelligent, sensitive, and kind, and often on the autism-spectrum. They think because they don’t fit in with their peer groups, they might not be a girl or boy. Please don’t lie to these children. Their bodies are perfect just as they are. ‘Nullification’ and ‘gender affirming’ drugs, such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, and ‘sex change’ surgeries will make them medical patients for life.”

As far as I can tell, because they invited non-binary students and girls to a bonding night, it drew the group into the crosshairs of Beth Bourne and Moms for Liberty?

In addition, the students apparently joined in solidarity with their transgender friends and so they wore “transgender lime shirts.”

In their social media post they explain, “This year, Citrus Circuits wants to show our support for our transgender friends within FRC, and at Champs we have teamed with @frc3005 RoboChargers and their RoboChargers for All Initiative. Our Citrus for Change program is introducing transgender lime shirts and buttons, as well as a transgender lime on the Tangerine Tumbler. Citrus Circuits believes that everyone should feel sale to explore STEM, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation…”

The irony of course is that the attacks by Moms for Liberty on the transgender and LGBTQ community is driving many of these messages, and then the group uses then as evidence of adults intervening. In many cases, as the writer points out, these were initiated by the kids themselves in solidarity with their friends, colleagues and classmates.

Also in light of the long discussion and debate on the Vanguard, it was interesting to see that Beth Bourne also attempted to criticize board trustee Joe DiNunzio for recommending the book Flamer.

Bourne writes, “DJUSD Trustee Joe DiNunzio recommends Davis kids read the book ‘Flamer.’ DiNunzio says the sexually explicit, pornographic drawings in the book are ‘beautiful.’”

She notes that the junior high libraries “have it on their shelves for kids as young as 12-14 yrs.”

She says, “This is child endangerment—parents have no ability to ‘opt-out’ their child from this hyper-sexualized material. ‘Flamer’ shared the top spot for most-banned book in the U.S. for 2022-23 school year (Maia Kobabe’s ‘Gender Queer.’”

Juanita Giles reviewed the book for NPR back in October 2020.

She noted, “Oh my Lord, do teenaged boys really talk to each other like this?”

She writes, “My husband assured me that yes, a thousand times yes, they really do.”

Giles explains, “Being a teenaged boy looks hard. It looks brutish. It looks intimidating. It looks confusing. It looks vulgar. It looks, well, really uncomfortable.”

She compares it to Judy Blume—which is what came to mind when a reader objected to the book.

“Whatever IT is, Mike Curato knows it. He knows it like Judy Blume knows a teenaged girl, and that’s quite a bit,” Giles writes.

People complain that a 12- to 14-year-old might read this? Really? Kids that age are already experiencing this stuff.

As Giles notes, “Mike Curato does right by every kid or adult who has ever had those moments. There are no promises of rosy skies and sunflowers for Aiden, no redemptive story of bullies turning into pussycats.”

About the main character she notes, “Aiden does not emerge from the flames unscathed, but he does emerge stronger and accepting of himself. And that’s the kind of teenage boy I like.”

It seems kind of important for kids that age to have to confront issues that they will have to confront in a manner so that they can engage with it.

Perhaps more importantly for the big picture—it seems like a metaphor for what this community has gone through. We do not emerge from the flames of the past year unscathed, but maybe, just maybe, we have emerged stronger and more accepting of the diversity within ourselves. That’s the kind of community I want to be part of.