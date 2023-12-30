Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Karma’s Far Worse Than Dates

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Leave a comment
28 Views
Share:

Vanguard Incarcerated Press banner

by Glenn Cornwell

3 a.m.—heard a soul stuck to the ceiling, screaming and bamming and working with feelings. Calling out his homeboys, cursing the cops, not a soul said a thing after he stopped.

What kind of world lets these things so easily happen? Laying there half asleep as if I was napping! Thinking back, entire day—none of it mentioned, living in a different hell known as San Quentin.

You might think this happens like every day.

In real life it’s usually users who pay.

Fentanyl, overdose, hanging from ceilings, end results, stays the same, working with feelings. Lessons learned, happenstance souls just can’t wait, in the end, Karma’s far worse than dates.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for