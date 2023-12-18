VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: The Tactical War of AI against Inmates

By Paul Mattus

“Technologies/techniques for peering into the human mind are violations of the Fourth and Fifth amendments as well as a fundamental affront to human dignity” -unknown

I awake cold and shivering within the dark obscurity of my solitary confinement cell. I hear the broken night light buzzing, but my eyes fight to adjust to its flickering light as my brain battles to settle from the cyclone spinning in my head…WTF?! Is it covid? It can’t be. I went to bed feeling powerful as fuck. As sleep finally finds me, I am awoken again by someone talking. I look around, but nobody’s there. Am I going crazy in this muthafucka? “Hell no.” I’m a man of honor, principle, and purpose who firmly values discipline and the mind’s resilience in the most trying of battles. There goes that fucking voice again only this time it’s accompanied by relentless rhythmic bass tones vibrating against the obscurity of my cell. The sounds speed up, getting louder just to slow again. Time goes by in a sleepless dizzying haze. Days feel like a short set of hours. I’m transported into distorted realms of known and unknown. The voices, I know. Yet, the script is distinct. I’m fed lurid stories transcribed by the blood of my family being killed, burned alive, even my child being abducted… I must be dreaming or I’ve gone fucking crazy…

It was neither.

The voices slip up revealing their strategic hand. Then the allegations and accusations begin. “We know you committed this crime, we know you committed that crime.” Immediately, I did what always comes naturally to me when I’m confronted by law enforcement’s putrid stink of their dirty pig tactics in the wind. ”Fuck you!” I invoke my right to remain silent and my right to an attorney. “Get my lawyer!”

All incarcerated inmates must be aware that along with all of the good that has come from the new technology available in prisons like tablets, wireless antennas, etc, it is not without consequences. Rogue prison officers and law enforcement can install unauthorized, unprecedented, and severely invasive artificial intelligence technologies to monitor illegal investigative inmates against our constitutional and civil human rights. In my case, this has already happened. Artificial Intelligence has become so advanced with capabilities that most inmates will never fully comprehend it. AIs have been used in my experience against unsuspecting inmates on lower undetectable frequencies.

I am incarcerated. I stand accused, Yet, I stand powerfully with the integrity of a man fighting for his freedom, and I expect all officials sworn to duty by the State of Arizona to show the same dignity, which is definitely not the case here within the confines of Pinal County Adult Detention Center, run by a hypocritical, corrupt sheriff who will remain nameless but is running for senate on a platform of law and order. Yet, as the AZ Luminaria reports, he spent $200,000 of an inmate service fund to purchase firearms and ammo against state law. In his jail, his chihuahua lap dogs include the captain, chief of security, and jail intel unit. Together, they are subjecting non-consenting pretrial minority inmates to illegal intelligence technologies (AI) in severe violation of our rights and do so with absolute impunity. They do so by utilizing the many stigmas associated with incarcerated people as tactical advantages to shift the balance of an already lopsided justice system against detainees.

In 1924 Hans Berger devised the first Electroencephalogram (EEG) wave detection brain fingerprinting technology where, theoretically, the brain processes unknown or irrelevant information and known or relevant information differently. If details of a crime were present in the brain of a suspect, this should be revealed by a special pattern in the EEG wave. Brain fingerprinting uses P300 brain response to detect recognition of known information. In 1995, one of the inventors of EEG wave detection discovered P300 Memory and Encoding Related Multifaceted Electroencephalographic Response (MERMER) revolving brain fingerprinting technology to a less than one percent error rate. Now, one hundred years later, jail staff at the PCDC is utilizing more advanced, vast, and severely invasive artificial intelligence that was inspired by past controversial investigative technologies such as wave detection. Brain fingerprinting was first devised in 1924 to illegally monitor and investigate inmates in a nonconsensual manner with the same malicious intent reminiscent of old-world Spanish inquisitions. Only this time, they use advanced new-world technology that one might fathom a rogue hostel tyrant would utilize against captured enemies but never in the United States of America.

This is not only a minority inmate population problem. This is also a direct attack on the very fabric of humanity and the invasion of privacy protections firmly valued by all citizens under the mighty sun. This strategic attack must be confronted and battled against. To sit idly and do nothing is to perpetuate both its illegality and an affront to human dignity!

What exactly is this technology and the implications of its vast capabilities? I am no tech expert in the least. I can barely access a cell phone these days. I will leave that all up to the AI experts reading this essay to answer, From my personal experience on the more advanced and extremely intrusive high end of the spectrum, there are elements of EEG wave detection brain fingerprinting that compare to sonar or radar technology by accessing the mind in an enclosed manner. This technology can read thoughts, conduct non-consensual hypnosis-like techniques while unconscious or semi-conscious, and access inmates’ solitary confinement cells through speaker-like systems (not regular intercoms), voice cloning capabilities to further guise supposed real-time investigation, and gather intel. Voices of inmates, staff, family, and unknowns are utilized frequently as they can easily be taken from jail phone systems. Non-stop playing of rhythmic bass tones that alter in speed, volume, and sound and relentless 24/7, repetitive verbiage techniques are used to provoke certain thoughts, maximize brain activity, to slow/speed up mental function, and provoke dizziness. Why would utilizers of this tech spend time and resources to subject me to the unauthorized use of this AI? I am not a conspiracy theorist in the least. I am a realist and can only surmise that what makes real logical sense:

It’s retaliation for an “alleged” staff altercation. Because the FBI falsely “alleges” that I am a high-ranking member of an organization.

The use of this technology on me gives me a logical reason to believe why the jail command chooses not to move me back to my classified housing and instead houses me by myself as the only detainee living in a pod that comprises 10 total cells, so they can continue subjecting me to this technology, and so that I cannot notify other inmates of the practices I am facing. It’s no coincidence that the only permanent resident in this pod was falsely accused of bombing a government building. Regardless of these allegations against me, this alone does not suffice for our constitutional and human civil rights to be severely violated in this manner. Lastly, it makes further logical sense as to why these individuals have imposed unprecedented “one-off communications restrictions” to minimize my efforts and combat their illegalities in this matter. This includes absolutely no real-time phone (legal) calls to my defense attorneys, human rights organizations, or clergy members, which is permitted for all inmates per jail policy, no family phone calls or visits, no email access, or access to digital or postal mail. I am forced to utilize postcards only to access family, courts, and attorneys which violates attorney-client privacy protections. The violations include the reading of legal mail, monitoring protected legal visits, discarding mail, withholding mail for up to three months at a time, being restricted to only 8 sheets of writing paper every two weeks, etc. These restrictions have been imposed with absolutely no security risk to jail, serve no penological interest, and have been excessive in duration, two years to date.

AI is the voice cloning capability utilized by the PCADC in their Machiavellian maneuvers to incite inmates in lockdown and solitary confinement environments to attack each other. Using voice technology to mimic the voice of one inmate that the staff hates to disrespect another inmate that the staff hates more can lead to assault and further criminal charges. That is only the tip of the iceberg with correctional staff/intel units using voice cloning AI in jails and prisons. Voice cloning is used by rogue staff in solitary confinement settings where inmates can most times not visually see one another but can only hear each other over recreation walls and visitation stalls. All inmates must know that the tactical war of AI against us is real. In many cases, the users of it blatantly push the motto “You don’t play fair, we don’t play fair.” They threaten future manipulated charges daily and vow to destroy me and my “alleged” organization. They “claim” to work with county attorneys, a joint intelligence task force comprised of the FBI, Arizona and California State and Federal Corrections intel officers, and other agencies. Their mission is to integrate intelligence and operations to initiate and enhance law enforcement suppression of prisoners through the identification, exploitation, and dissemination of intelligence derived from correctional and detention facilities.

I cannot say that the Criminal Investigation Task Force (CITF) is complicit in the unauthorized use of said AI technology, but I can say that correctional intel units like them stand to gain from this effort. Using AI technologies to violate the constitutional rights of inmates is in their interest because it is hard to believe and even harder to prove.

In closing, I challenge any inmate who has experienced or been subjected to artificial intelligence technology on any level by jail or prison officials to learn more about AI. Put that war paint on and go to war with these motherfuckers on all levels! Human rights organizations, academic professionals, and district courts won’t entertain or believe us in small numbers, but they will have no choice if we unite as an army. Ultimately it is first upon us to fight our own battles, so remain steadfast and proceed with absolute honor, principle, and purpose.

When confronted by a situation, always invoke your right to remain silent and demand an attorney – “Don’t say shit!” To all citizens, students, activists, and academics, it is upon you to align yourself to the fight against the use of AI technology in an investigative manner that ultimately disregards and negates your rights, your choice, and your will as a human. Today, it is being utilized in a rogue, unauthorized manner against inmates. Tomorrow, it can and will be utilized against you, your family, and all citizens if not combated preemptively.