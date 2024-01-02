Commentary: 2024 Emerges with Housing Back on the Forefront of Community Concerns

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Welcome to 2024. This—as always—figures to be an interesting year here in Davis.

On the housing front we are going to watch a number of things this year.

First, the city says it is finally going to launch its General Plan update. That’s been a long time coming and obviously will be a several year process but the discussions and process will start as soon as this month and will help guide a lot.

Second, the city in November will see City Council races in three districts. Already, there is an expectation that Will Arnold will not seek a third term—he has not announced it yet and surprised many four years ago by running for a second term. But already lining up for that seat are three candidates: Dillan Horton, Linda Deos and Victor Lagunes.

There are two other seats up—Donna Neville who was just elected last year in a special election, and Josh Chapman. No one has emerged yet to challenge either of them.

Third, will the city council put forth an amendment to Measure J and what will that look like? The council has hinted that this could come, but if it does, obviously that will be as contentious as any land use issue.

Finally, the expectation is that one of the Measure J projects—most likely Village Farms—will be on the ballot for Spring 2025 in a special election, but that process will start to play out this year as well.

There is also a big unknown—will there be a challenge to Measure J from an outside entity? There is some speculation that an outside entity such as Legal Services, or potentially the state, could file a suit in court to invalidate or force the city to modify Measure J.

The time may not be ripe for that.

From the perspective of the community, I think the community would be better off reframing the housing debate. For years, the debate has been whether and how fast to grow. That debate should shift towards a debate over what housing should look like and how that housing can shape and reshape this community.

Along those lines, I want to address a few of the points that Matt Williams raised in his comment yesterday. (I am not going to address whether this is unique to Davis, but the underlying points).

First, “Davis does not need unaffordable market rate ($900,000 to $1 million sale price) housing units. What it needs are affordable ($500,000 to $600,000 sale price) housing units.” This is a fundamental point that I disagree with. It is not that I don’t believe that Davis needs more affordable housing units (however you want to define the term affordable), but rather that I also don’t believe that Davis has enough housing units at all. If you look at monthly sales in Davis—a point I have made a number of times—you will see there is not much housing sold at all, at $900K or above or $900K or below.

That in my view, creates a stagnant market, and drives up prices. In addition, from a viability perspective, developers and underwriters and investors need to see a return on investment (ROI) and a lot of that return is going to come on the market rate and likely the upper end of the market.

So in order to make housing work, there has to be a give and take and a sweet spot whereby both needs are addressed.

At present, Village Farms is talking about 37 percent of its units for low- and middle-income households. One of the discussions that needs to happen in this community is whether that’s sufficient and whether it is viable to build a higher percentage.

That gets to a second point: “Davis developers do not want to build $500,000 housing units and they do want to build $1 million housing units…”

I don’t know if they don’t want to build lower end housing units. The real problem is viability. Are people who want to live in Davis willing to purchase smaller units in order to live here? That’s one of the issues that Village Farms is attempting to address with their subsidy program.

That dovetails with another point that Matt Williams made, “… the state has established an unattainably high bar without offering funding to help meet them.” That is true and a problem. The state has thus far not been willing to find a way to reimplement the defunct RDA. At the same time, the state realizes that a lot of the problems at the local level are really due to local resistance to housing.

Would we need as much in the way of subsidies if California cities—Davis included—were willing to build more?

And if cities would build more they could use those profits to subsidize low- and middle-income housing.

I will get to Measure J shortly, but Matt Williams, recognizes, “Davis has a shortage of undeveloped land within its City Limits.”

This is a problem now—and we saw how much the city council struggled to find spots for infill housing.

Will Arnold and Bapu Vaitla have basically said we are going to need to go peripheral because we will not be able to meet our housing needs with infill.

And then comes the catch-22. Davis will have difficulty doing so because of Measure J and there is no certainty that voters will approve peripheral projects.

These two points are related. One reason that Davis does not have space internally is because Measure J forced a high percentage of infill over the last 25 years. And now, Davis will struggle to address housing internally because of this and struggle to address housing peripherally because of Measure J.

You can add in the presence of UC Davis which is driving housing and other growth pressures on Davis, plus the migration from the Bay Area, and that is adding to the pressure cooker.

To the extent that those three points are unique to Davis—the extent to which I made my point yesterday—but I think the other point that needs to be made is that if Davis now has a pressure cooker situation, where is the release valve?

Right now, what we are seeing is rising housing costs and an aging population which is putting pressure on a number of things including schools.

Those are the issues that Davis is going to have to grapple with in 2024 and into 2025.