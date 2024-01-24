Commentary: Is Measure J a Constraint on Housing?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – As I have noted elsewhere, the city has proposed to evaluate whether it should put an amendment to Measure J on the ballot as soon as November or no later than November 2026.

City Council members have already expressed specific concerns about the availability of infill sites to meet the city’s housing needs starting in 2030. Moreover, given the lack of success of housing projects undergoing a Measure J vote, there is a feeling—at least by some—that Measure J either has to go or has to be modified to better allow the city to meet its housing needs.

It is my belief that without some sort of amendment to Measure J and if the next project or projects go down to defeat, either the state of California (HCD or the AG) or an outside entity like Legal Services or California Yimby, will initiate a lawsuit that would argue that Measure J is an unlawful constraint on housing.

Some have argued that the state cannot compel the city of Davis to annex land—that is perhaps true. But looking at state law, the issue appears to be whether a land use control acts as a constraint on housing.

The authority here rests in Government Code section 65583, subdivision (a)(5). This requires an “analysis of potential and actual governmental constraints upon the maintenance, improvement, or development of housing for all income levels.”

The section refers specifically to “land use control.”

And notes, “The analysis shall also demonstrate local efforts to remove governmental constraints that hinder the locality from meeting its share of the regional housing need…”

In the Second Version of the City’s Housing Element, it noted, “The city of Davis will complete a comprehensive review of the following policies to evaluate the cumulative impact on residential development… Measure J.”

Here it is required to evaluate “whether the cumulative requirements are a constraint on housing development.”

The city acknowledged that it did not undertake this review “prior to the preparation of the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update. However, with the passage of SB 330, the City understands the importance of an evaluation of its growth management measures to ensure that they do not conflict with State law. The City’s 2021-2029 Housing Element Update evaluates whether these policies serve a constraint to meeting the City’s housing goals and includes related policies as appropriate.”

After lengthy analysis, the city concludes, “While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development, it is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.”

The city continues that, at that point, “there is not currently (2021) enough land designated for residential development to meet the sixth-cycle RHNA.”

However, the city simply needed to “rezone additional sites to meet the RHNA” and they were able to identify “sufficient candidate rezone sites within its limits to meet the RHNA, averting the need for a Measure J vote.”

We will come back to this point shortly because it’s really critical to understanding why Measure J will soon be imperiled.

In response, on December 8, 2021, the HCD writes, “As recognized in the housing element, Measure J poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change from agricultural, open space, or urban reserve land use to an urban use designation. Since the ordinance was enacted in March of 2000, four of the six proposed rezones have failed. As the element has identified the need for rezoning to accommodate a shortfall of sites to accommodate the housing need, the element should clarify if any of the candidate sites to rezone would be subject to this measure and provide analysis on the constraints that this measure might impose on the development of these sites.”

From this interchange, it seems that both sides agree that Measure J poses a constraint on housing. The city is arguing that’s not a problem because the city has sufficient space to add infill in this cycle.

Not everyone agrees with this conclusion, by the way. In their letter to the city, Legal Services argues this is in fact a “false conclusion.”

Their letter for instance notes, “Housing Element Version 2 states that it is speculative that Measure J/R/D will limit housing supply or affordability even though it will add cost and time to the development review process.”

They argue, “The City Council’s recent decision to not put any of the five peripheral development proposals on the ballot for November 2024 proves that Measure J/R/D does limit housing supply because it adds time to the development review process.”

Further, Legal Services argue that “a constraint to housing development exists even when the City may be able to demonstrate sufficient sites to address the RHNA.”

That’s probably a more aggressive argument than I would make. But that doesn’t seem to save Measure J.

The problem is that even if you believe the city has sufficient infill sites to meet its “current housing need,” no one believes they have sufficient housing sites to meet future housing need.

In December, then-Mayor Will Arnold warned, “I would just say to those who have said that we will be able to meet our next RHNA cycle numbers without going outside of the city limits… I suggest they tune in or watch the recording of this meeting as we really try to meet our current requirements simply with infill and the difficulty we’re having in doing so.”

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla has said similar things, as has City Manager Mike Webb.

There are probably going to be two triggers to a formal effort to end Measure J. The first will be a defeat of the next ballot measure and that would be combined with either a decision not to amendment Measure J or a defeat of an effort to amend Measure J.

The lawsuit will claim that Measure J is a constraint on housing and that the city has failed in its attempts to mitigate that constraint on housing.