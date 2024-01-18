Breaking News
Commentary: We Cannot Stay the Course on Housing and Measure J

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(12) Comments
279 Views
Covell site in 2005

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

I have been arguing for some time that the city of Davis is going to need to modify Measure J in order to meet its housing needs.  While I think some of the city’s leadership have bought into that idea, the community as a whole probably has not.

I don’t know what that is going to look like ultimately, but let me quickly lay out again why I think we are going to need to do it.

First, the city did everything it could to get a certified Housing Element using infill sites.

In December, then-Mayor Will Arnold warned, “I would just say to those who have said that we will be able to meet our next RHNA cycle numbers without going outside of the city limits… I suggest they tune in or watch the recording of this meeting as we really try to meet our current requirements simply with infill and the difficulty we’re having in doing so.”

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla has said similar things as has City Manager Mike Webb.

I think most people if they are honest understand that this is what we are facing.

Where I think people will start to differ is on the second point—can we fill the needs under the current Measure J system?

In my view the answer is no.  I know some people believe that a purely residential project could pass a vote.

But here is why I think that is not true.

First, in the nearly 25 years of Measure J, we have approved exactly two Measure J projects.

Second, during that time, the city has actually built just 700 single-family homes.

Third, the two projects that passed Measure J votes lacked traffic impacts on the majority of the city.  The problem that we face is that the next group of projects are clustered on traffic impacted corridors—Covell and Pole Line, Covell and Mace, and also Mace.  Traffic is going to be a major issue and no project that has had legitimate traffic concerns has passed a vote of the people.

That leads to the next problem—we don’t just need one project.  I have been operating under an assumption that the RHNA requirements for the next period will be about what they were this time, which was about 2100 units overall and just under 1000 low- and very low-income units.

But, as the staff report back in December noted, if you look at the trends, it is very possible that the next requirement is going to be double the current one—or 4000 or so overall units with 2000 low- and very low-income units.

My point can be made just as easily looking at the low-end estimate.  I calculated that if we found a way to bump up the affordable levels to 20 percent, we could fill the next two RHNA cycles by passing the five projects currently proposed.

But that’s assuming we have about the same requirements as this cycle.  And that is more than twice the number of projects that were passed in the first 25 years of Measure J (assuming the next Measure J project is in March 2025).

That’s pretty close to an inside straight.

Moreover, many of the same people who are arguing that Measure J works fine are planning to, in fact, oppose the next Measure J project.

Therefore, I don’t believe that we can count on the current process to work.

Some have countered at this point that we already have a Measure J exemption.

They are technically correct.  We have a Measure J exemption IF the project is 100 percent affordable and several other conditions are met.

How many such projects have been proposed in the first 25 years of Measure J?  None.

Finally, there is the consequence of failing to create a viable plan for housing.  As I have noted, between the state, between YIMBY Law, and between other organizations, we are likely to see a legal challenge to Measure J.

A letter from Legal Services we have covered before shows the danger.  They warned, because the city failed to analyze the impact of: (a) land use controls; (b) growth management measures…”

They argue, “Housing Element Version 2 continues to conclude that Measure J is only a constraint if the City lacks sufficient infill sites…”

But of course the city council has basically conceded that, after this Housing Element, the city basically lacks sufficient infill sites.

Legal Services added that “a constraint to housing development exists even when the City may be able to demonstrate sufficient sites to address the RHNA. Further, the City currently lacks sufficient infill sites to meet its current housing need.”

They conclude that “the City continues to have a duty to remove or further mitigate the impacts of this identified constraint.”

Would Legal Services press this point in a lawsuit in the future?

We also know that the state has been pressing local communities, even small ones, to eliminate barriers to housing.

As I noted this weekend, for a long time, the local citizens have taken solace from the lack of size and importance of Davis.  But Davis is uniquely situated just 15 minutes from the capital and thus a lot of people who work in Sacramento actually live in Davis.  That gives Davis an outsized presence.

But even aside from that point, we have seen the state filing against places like La Cañada and Huntington Beach, and YIMBY Law filing against Millbrae.

In this climate, counting on the relative size to save Measure J is a fool’s errand.  And at the end of the day, something is going to have to give to make the math work.  Opponents of housing keep counting on the state fading away, but, if anything, the opposite is happening.

The bottom line is that if Measure J falls in this way, Davis loses local control.  The only good news is that the city still has time for course corrections—but the response to proposed changes can’t be that Measure J will work, we already have an exemption on the books, and all we need to do is stay the course.

We have seen the results of that approach over the last 25 years—it won’t work in the next five.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

12 thoughts on “Commentary: We Cannot Stay the Course on Housing and Measure J”

  1. Keith Y Echols

    You’re a policy wonk.  And that’s fine; the world needs policy wonks.  But policy wonks aren’t the best at translating their policies into anything relevant to the people/voters.  I read all of what you just wrote and without putting on my policy wonk hat an (and because I hadn’t drunk my coffee yet) and I really glazed over what you wrote and really didn’t care.  I then had my coffee and put on my work pants and reread what you wrote (same ole, some ole).

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.  Voters have to be personally connected to these decisions…otherwise…eh, keep things mostly the way they are and be careful of what will make things worse.

    Personally, I don’t really care about new (market rate) housing in Davis.  It’s a financial and quality of life (traffic, parking, available services) cost to the community.  But it’s necessary to meet the state mandates.  I get it.  But that translates to: THE STATE COULD TAKE OVER COMMUNITY PLANNING IN DAVIS if the city doesn’t approve enough housing.  That’s a simple bold statement that gets everybody’s attention.

    But how does peripheral development effect me the community member/voter?  I mean that big ole biz park they proposed was going to cause a bunch of traffic…right?  Why should I want my community to grow?

    Here’s the banner slogan:

    “LET’S IMPROVE THE COMMUNITY AND REASONABLY GROW A LITTLE”

    THE CITY OF DAVIS NEEDS TO PAY IT’S BILLS.

    BETTER ROADS

    BETTER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

    BETTER PARKING

    BETTER POLICE (SAFER COMMUNITY)

    BETTER SOCIAL SERVICES

    BETTER PARKS AND RECREATION

    (and pay for the new housing we’re being forced to plan for)

    The goal is to show a bright shining future of community BETTERMENT to offset the inevitable resistance and (and valid) negatives [edited: opponents] will have about new development….because everyone hates having something new and big built up near them.  But if the rest of the community can be show how it benefits everyone (the greater good)…then maybe that’s enough to get things done.

     But Davis is uniquely situated just 15 minutes from the capital and thus a lot of people who work in Sacramento actually live in Davis.  That gives Davis an outsized presence.

    Yes, that and along with all the people in Davis that work outside of the city at UCD…you know what that makes the city of Davis?  A BEDROOM COMMUNITY.  So with limited/crappy retail offerings that means Davis bears the brunt of providing services for the community with limited ability to generate much needed tax revenue to maintain (if not improve) it’s quality of life for it’s residents.  

    So peripheral planning needs a RETAIL and Industrial focus and message focus that pays for the necessary residential growth in the community.   Sell a vision of growth and prosperity to the residents of Davis.  Maybe get some pre-approval plans for certain peripheral areas.  Sell a vision of prosperity and get the necessary housing built along with it.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I wouldn’t consider myself a policy wonk to be honest. I haven’t even laid out a policy. Just pointing out that the current policy/ direction doesn’t work.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        Guilty by association.  You explained the policies like you were explaining it to a policy wonk.  What’s the point?  My point is that you (and more importantly city leaders) have to explain peripheral growth policies in a way that translates it to what people actually care about.

        I’ve told this story here before; but I’ll tell it again because it illustrates my point.  About 15+ years ago, me and buddy (developer) were exploring new opportunities in San Francisco.  We went to the up and coming Dog Patch neighborhood (this is before Mission Bay was built out).  We attended a community meeting where three of the things discussed were: a new jumbo powerline brought up from the bay into a new power station, the impact of Lennar’s nearby construction at Hunter’s Point and some new spots for busses to pick up people around the new UCSF campus. First PG&E presented.  They went over all the details of laying new power cable across the by, the regulations, the 1.21 jiggowatts of power it would conduct, the regulations of the power station to be built next to the bay in the neighborhood (kind of similar to what they already had).  The crowd didn’t even blink (they might of fallen asleep).  Then Lennar presented and basically said everything they were doing wouldn’t impact the neighborhood, it was all uphill and away from the Dog Patch neighborhood.  Then UCSF presented and said they needed to convert some spots on the street into bus stops.  It would end up taking away about 4 parking spaces on the street.  OH MY GOD.  The neighborhood representatives and attendees rose up with proverbial pitchforks because UCSF DARED TO TAKE AWAY SOME STREET PARKING.

        2. Matt Williams

          I’m one of the regular participants, and I firmly believe that I am the last person you need to be talking to.  I agree with keith that you (and even more importantly the community leaders) need to be talking to the typical Davis constituent.

          Of course it is important to know what the “typical Davis constituent” is.  Do we really have a current profile of what are the major constituencies in Davis?  I haven’t seen one.  One of the key cocepts of public speaking is to know your audience.  What proportion of the Davis constituents are the nuclear family of the homeowner(s)?  What proportion are renters?  What are the current number of residential units in Davis?  How does that number break out into SFRs owner-occupied?  SFRs renter-occupied?  SFRs vacant?  How about apartments?  Student-occupied?  Non-student-occupied?  How about DJUSD numbers?  DJUSD students from owner-occupied SFRs?  DJUSD students from renter-occupied SFRs?  DJUSD students from apartments?

          Bottom-line, we really do not know who we are. And as a result, the principle of “know your audience” is a crap shoot.

           

           

    2. Tim Keller

      I think there are a lot of other very positive pitches to be made when championing an amendment to Fix measure J that bode to have broad appeal in Davis:

      Envrionmental Advantages

      “Sustainable city development”. or “Sustainable housing”
      “Walkable and Bike-Able Neighborhoods”
      “Climate Friendly Neighborhood Design”

      Economic & Justice Arguments: 

      “Local housing for Local workers”
      “Affordable housing, NOT McMansions”

      And finally, what is really interesting to me is this issue causes an overlap of the venn diagram between people who are very pro-housing for social and environmental justice reasons (it describes almost all of us)  AND people who tend to be against growth, because if J fails, it means developers just put up McMansions everywhere:   Something that the sustainable housing crowd as well as the more traditional “anti sprawl” crowd would both detest.   So the last few here I think have pretty broad appeal to the typical davis electorate:

      Process and Control Arguments:
      “Urban Limit Line”
      “City planning by citizens, NOT developers”
      “Protect citizen control over city growth”
      “Prevent urban sprawl”

      I think that is a winning initiative in a town like Davis.

       

  2. Richard McCann

    Keith

    A good translation of David’s points and good ideas on a path forward. The first question is how to persuade the City to pursue this marketing strategy.

  3. Don Shor

    I know some people believe that a purely residential project could pass a vote.

    But here is why I think that is not true.

    First, in the nearly 25 years of Measure J, we have approved exactly two Measure J projects.

    Second, during that time, the city has actually built just 700 single-family homes.

    Third, the two projects that passed Measure J votes lacked traffic impacts on the majority of the city.  The problem that we face is that the next group of projects are clustered on traffic impacted corridors—Covell and Pole Line, Covell and Mace, and also Mace.  Traffic is going to be a major issue and no project that has had legitimate traffic concerns has passed a vote of the people.

    Yes, I do think that a purely residential project could pass. The demographics of Davis voters have changed.

    The two Measure J projects that passed were purely residential.

    Yes, they will have traffic impacts. Mitigate them to the greatest extent possible, keeping in mind that Californians aren’t very amenable to mass transit and the jobs/housing ‘balance’ is basically insurmountable here for any number of reasons that we’ve discussed before.

    In the absence of actual polling data, the outcome of a Measure J vote is just conjecture on your part and mine. The only way to test it is to put a project on the ballot. Village Farms is ready to go on the ballot. Delaying it will just get it picked to death by the alliance of micro-managing urbanists and slow-growthers. If it loses, the developers of that and the other projects will have to re-evaluate their options. But it took two votes for Nishi to pass and the margin was flipped when it did.

    I think we are at risk of planning and debating things to death. Which, I would note, is a popular strategy for those who oppose development.

    1. Tim Keller

      Yes, I do think that a purely residential project could pass. The demographics of Davis voters have changed.

      I dont think Village Farms is going to pass.   I have had two multiple conversations with the developer now, and he has said the same thing each time:   “I think I have a good plan, I’m willing to take my chances at the polls.”

      Which was his way of saying that he isn’t interested in modifying or changing his plan either.

      The problem is that the plan for Village plans comes from an out-dated playbook from the 1950’s and its not something that anyone who is in the newly minted “pro housing” demographic you are referring to is going to get excited about.    It is going to have the maximum traffic impact that any potential development of that site could POSSIBLY have.   And if you are pro-housing in this town you are normally pro-housing for sustainablility and economic justice reasons…   so a swath of single family houing some of which has a temporary affordability gimmic applied to it isnt going to sway many people into enthusiastic support.   It just isnt.

      Since its going to be a special election, that means the people who are actually motivated enough to actually vote are going to be the people who are voting no.

      1. Don Shor

        he has said the same thing each time:   “I think I have a good plan, I’m willing to take my chances at the polls.

        I agree with him. And it’s his money at risk. So put it on the ballot and we’ll see whether he and I, or you and David, are correct.

        so a swath of single family housing some of which has a temporary affordability gimmic applied to it isnt going to sway many people into enthusiastic support.   It just isnt.

        Here is the breakdown of the housing types and land uses proposed.

         

         the plan for Village Farms comes from an out-dated playbook from the 1950’s

        The plan is responsive to the market. Most people don’t want to live the way you want them to live.

        1. Matt Williams

          Don, the State of California, by issuing their HCD housing mandates is telling the people to live the way that Tim has described.  Affordable housing built the way that you want is not financially possible.

          1. Don Shor

            Affordable housing built the way that you want is not financially possible.

            Very affordable housing is not going to be built by private developers for the most part. Each project proposal going to the voters is going to have lower-cost housing options that are high density, as you can see from what I posted about Village Farms (I’m sure the others are similar). They’re going to be affordable by design to a large extent.

            As far as I can tell from the posts by the real experts on this topic, housing for very low income will only happen with dedicated (donated) land and taxpayer funding. Trying to force housing developers to build very low income housing simply shifts the costs to the other home buyers in that subdivision. Shifting the cost to taxpayers overall provides a much broader base of financial support.

            Insisting on a high percentage of low-cost housing in new developments is likely to simply prevent housing development.The need for very low income housing should not be used to block development proposals. It doesn’t pencil out by the traditional means.

Leave a Reply

