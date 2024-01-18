Commentary: We Cannot Stay the Course on Housing and Measure J

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

I have been arguing for some time that the city of Davis is going to need to modify Measure J in order to meet its housing needs. While I think some of the city’s leadership have bought into that idea, the community as a whole probably has not.

I don’t know what that is going to look like ultimately, but let me quickly lay out again why I think we are going to need to do it.

First, the city did everything it could to get a certified Housing Element using infill sites.

In December, then-Mayor Will Arnold warned, “I would just say to those who have said that we will be able to meet our next RHNA cycle numbers without going outside of the city limits… I suggest they tune in or watch the recording of this meeting as we really try to meet our current requirements simply with infill and the difficulty we’re having in doing so.”

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla has said similar things as has City Manager Mike Webb.

I think most people if they are honest understand that this is what we are facing.

Where I think people will start to differ is on the second point—can we fill the needs under the current Measure J system?

In my view the answer is no. I know some people believe that a purely residential project could pass a vote.

But here is why I think that is not true.

First, in the nearly 25 years of Measure J, we have approved exactly two Measure J projects.

Second, during that time, the city has actually built just 700 single-family homes.

Third, the two projects that passed Measure J votes lacked traffic impacts on the majority of the city. The problem that we face is that the next group of projects are clustered on traffic impacted corridors—Covell and Pole Line, Covell and Mace, and also Mace. Traffic is going to be a major issue and no project that has had legitimate traffic concerns has passed a vote of the people.

That leads to the next problem—we don’t just need one project. I have been operating under an assumption that the RHNA requirements for the next period will be about what they were this time, which was about 2100 units overall and just under 1000 low- and very low-income units.

But, as the staff report back in December noted, if you look at the trends, it is very possible that the next requirement is going to be double the current one—or 4000 or so overall units with 2000 low- and very low-income units.

My point can be made just as easily looking at the low-end estimate. I calculated that if we found a way to bump up the affordable levels to 20 percent, we could fill the next two RHNA cycles by passing the five projects currently proposed.

But that’s assuming we have about the same requirements as this cycle. And that is more than twice the number of projects that were passed in the first 25 years of Measure J (assuming the next Measure J project is in March 2025).

That’s pretty close to an inside straight.

Moreover, many of the same people who are arguing that Measure J works fine are planning to, in fact, oppose the next Measure J project.

Therefore, I don’t believe that we can count on the current process to work.

Some have countered at this point that we already have a Measure J exemption.

They are technically correct. We have a Measure J exemption IF the project is 100 percent affordable and several other conditions are met.

How many such projects have been proposed in the first 25 years of Measure J? None.

Finally, there is the consequence of failing to create a viable plan for housing. As I have noted, between the state, between YIMBY Law, and between other organizations, we are likely to see a legal challenge to Measure J.

A letter from Legal Services we have covered before shows the danger. They warned, because the city failed to analyze the impact of: (a) land use controls; (b) growth management measures…”

They argue, “Housing Element Version 2 continues to conclude that Measure J is only a constraint if the City lacks sufficient infill sites…”

But of course the city council has basically conceded that, after this Housing Element, the city basically lacks sufficient infill sites.

Legal Services added that “a constraint to housing development exists even when the City may be able to demonstrate sufficient sites to address the RHNA. Further, the City currently lacks sufficient infill sites to meet its current housing need.”

They conclude that “the City continues to have a duty to remove or further mitigate the impacts of this identified constraint.”

Would Legal Services press this point in a lawsuit in the future?

We also know that the state has been pressing local communities, even small ones, to eliminate barriers to housing.

As I noted this weekend, for a long time, the local citizens have taken solace from the lack of size and importance of Davis. But Davis is uniquely situated just 15 minutes from the capital and thus a lot of people who work in Sacramento actually live in Davis. That gives Davis an outsized presence.

But even aside from that point, we have seen the state filing against places like La Cañada and Huntington Beach, and YIMBY Law filing against Millbrae.

In this climate, counting on the relative size to save Measure J is a fool’s errand. And at the end of the day, something is going to have to give to make the math work. Opponents of housing keep counting on the state fading away, but, if anything, the opposite is happening.

The bottom line is that if Measure J falls in this way, Davis loses local control. The only good news is that the city still has time for course corrections—but the response to proposed changes can’t be that Measure J will work, we already have an exemption on the books, and all we need to do is stay the course.

We have seen the results of that approach over the last 25 years—it won’t work in the next five.