COURT WATCH: Court Unable to Contact Houseless Woman Potentially Wrongfully Convicted 

By Cheyenne Galloway & Darlin Navarrete

WOODLAND, CA – The Yolo County Superior Court discussed the details of an unhoused accused who has continuously not shown up to court because of her living circumstances, ultimately causing difficulty in communication between her and the court.

The accused is facing three charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft and violating probation.

The bail bond is set for $10,000 and the accused has yet to be rightfully prosecuted because of her absence from this hearing and because, although having been arrested, she was not charged.

The accused currently resides in Los Angeles but because of the distance and her financial situation, being unhoused and having communication problems, Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira asked Judge Tom M. Dyer to consider these matters moving forward.

“I’m just not sure how we’re going to help the accused because she’s so far away. We’re going to ask to come back in a couple of weeks,” said DPD Sequeira.

Additionally, the court is unaware if she has been convicted in any other county since her last arrest.

DPD Sequeira continued, saying the prosecutor is “going to talk to probation to see if we could do something because the accused has been arrested on this case on the warrant before and then they never picked her up…(and) follow up so see if there was ever even a conviction out of that other county.”

Judge Dyer agreed and set the next court date for Feb. 22, 2024.

Cheyenne Galloway recently graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a double major in Political Science and Italian Studies. Graduating at the top of her class and achieving the distinction Laurea cum laude in her Italian Studies major, she showcases her enthusiasm for knowledge, finding ways to think critically and creatively. She is particularly interested in writing and reporting on social justice and human rights, but as a writing/reporting generalist, she enjoys researching and communicating various topics through written expression.

