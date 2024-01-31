COURT WATCH: Deputy District Attorney Fails to Sign Documentation Essential for Progress to Accused’s Case 

By Darlin Navarrete and Bryan Miller

WOODLAND, CA – An accused’s chance to gain employment—despite that employment being a Yolo County Superior Court requirement for the accused to move forward in the case—was delayed because, claimed the defense Tuesday, the prosecution hasn’t signed the paperwork.

The accused faces a felony charge, possession of controlled substance/armed with a weapon, two misdemeanors including one for the possession of a firearm while prohibited from owning/possessing one, and the second misdemeanor for the possession of controlled substance, and an enhancement for a prior felony conviction.

Defense Attorney James Granucci explained to the court he had sent all documentation and paperwork over to Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian last week. DDA Kian, he said, failed to sign the documents, which would ensure the accused’s ability to obtain employment.

Granucci explained to Judge Samuel T. McAdam the significance behind having this document signed because it not only was required from the employer, but this employment played a huge role in advancing the case since the court suggested it.

Defense counsel added the accused has children who are depending on him as well, noting the accused has taken accountability for his mistakes and having these documents ready is vital and beneficial for all involved.

Hoping the court would acknowledge the severity, Mr. Granucci stated, “I’m good to go tomorrow. I will be in the building.”

But DDA Kian said he needed more time and early disposition was set for Feb. 13.