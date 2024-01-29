COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Permanent Stay of Fines, Fees Despite Accused Facing Long Prison Sentences

By Madison Whittemore

WOODLAND, CA – Deputy Public Defender Katie De Anda requested the Court permanently stay her client’s fines and fees at a sentencing hearing on Friday in Yolo County Superior Court because he is serving a multiple year sentence.

However, Judge Tom Dyer denied the request.

The accused, a middle-aged man, is currently in custody after he allegedly committed a series of robberies and burglaries from banks in the Central Valley during March, 2023. He was charged with attempted second-degree robbery, burglary, and grand theft with a prior felony conviction.

After establishing the accused’s current status, DPD De Anda explained to Judge Dyer her client was already facing a multiple year prison sentence and asked Judge Dyer to not impose any fines or fees in addition to the lengthy sentencing he was already facing, also noting the accused’s financial struggles.

Judge Dyer acknowledged DPD De Anda’s request, turning to the most recent report from the probation office.

Shaking his head, Judge Dyer explained that the court has several “mandatory” fines and fees.

“I look at that as a ‘shall’ and not a ‘may,’” Judge Dyer asserted, referencing several court assessment examples where the accused would need to pay.

In response to this, DPD De Anda appealed to Judge Dyer once more, requesting he grant a “permanent stay” of the accused’s fines and fees, meaning they wouldn’t be dismissed but the fines and fees would be frozen and the accused would not be required to pay.

However, after sentencing the accused to an additional four months in prison on top of his other prison terms, Judge Dyer refused to permanently stay the accused’s fines and fees and, instead, only granted a stay of the fines and fees for one month or 30 days.

Judge Dyer did set a court date for Feb. 23, where he noted there could be discussion about a longer stay on the accused’s fines and fees.