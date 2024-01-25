COURT WATCH: Judge Refuses to Set Affordable Bail for Accused with ‘Dire Financial Circumstances’  

By Avery Redula

MODESTO, CA – An accused this Wednesday in Stanislaus County Superior Court had his request for affordable bail denied by Judge Elena Ramos-Ratliff, despite his admitted poor financial circumstances.

Although the family could afford $20,000 bail, the judge set it for $75,000.

The accused could be seen whispering to his attorney in order to explain his current economic insecurity.

The defense then told Judge Ramos-Ratliff the accused had almost no money at this time, noting, “My client’s financial situation is so dire that he has even joined the military.” The accused is currently being charged with felony battery.

The defense said the accused’s family is willing to find a way to help pay for the bail, but said the largest amount possible for the family to pay is $20,000. Defense counsel asked Judge Ramos-Ratliff to consider these circumstances when setting an appropriate bail amount.

Judge Ramos-Ratliff stated the accused has a criminal protective order, or a CPO, placed on him by the alleged victim, adding, “I understand that the defendant has a CPO, and the court is concerned with this complaint.”

After voicing this concern, Judge Ramos-Ratliff outlined the felony battery charge is related to this same victim that the CPO was ordered for earlier. Further, she argues this charge can present potential danger to both the victim and the public.

Judge Ramos-Ratliff subsequently decided to set bail at $75,000, and cites her main concern to be the CPO.

“I will set the bail amount at $75,000 for Count 1, but you may request a bail review,” Judge Ramos-Ratliff said to the defense attorney, who asked and was granted a new bail hearing date of Jan. 30.