Davis Chamber Announces Departure of Executive Director

After four and a half years, the Davis Chamber announced on Friday that Executive Director Cory Koehler “has made the decision to move on from the Davis Chamber of Commerce.”

No details have been provided, with Miriam Dougherty, Chair of the Davis Chamber only saying in a letter, “The process to select an Interim Executive Director is underway, and Chamber operations will continue uninterrupted in the meantime.”

Koehler was announced as the new Executive Director in March 2019 and his tenure marked a tumultuous time in Davis as well as the world with the COVID pandemic and accompanying shut down.