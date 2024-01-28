Davis Council Subcommittee Proposes a Radical Consolidation of Commission

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In what figures to be controversial a Council Subcommittee on Commissions—Mayor Josh Chapman and Vice-Mayor Bapu Vaitla—are recommending a consolidation of commissions in an effort to “to define significant, specific roles for the city’s advisory commissions in the process, especially around community engagement efforts.”

They write: “The recommendations in this report stem from the overarching goal of utilizing commissions to gather information on our community’s vision for the future.”

Five recommendations:

Create a Circulation and Active Mobility Commission by merging the Unitrans Advisory Committee and the Bicycle, Transportation, and Street Safety Commission.

Create a Fiscal Commission by merging the Finance and Budget Commission and the Utilities Commission.

Create a Climate and Environmental Justice Commission by merging the Natural Resources Commission and the Tree Commission.

Create an Equity and Culture Commission by merging the Human Relations Commission and the Civic Arts Commission.

Take initial steps to incorporate the Historic Resource Management Commission into the Planning Commission

The subcommittee noted, “The City Council will be discussing a process for the General Plan update in February. The Subcommittee recommends including in that discussion direction to align several of the commissions with state-mandated elements (chapters) of the General Plan.

Specifically, they explain that “we suggest asking certain commissions to spearhead the community outreach component related to each element.”

They add, “Overall, we feel that Commissions are well-placed to gather information on our community’s vision for the future.”

To facilitate the General Plan-related work, the subcommittee recommends “consolidating several of the commissions and more generally streamlining the scope of all commissions.”

They also recommend, “Given worrying recent health trends, we also recommend that Council explore the creation of a new “Community Health Commission” with a strong focus on mental health, especially among vulnerable populations (aging adults, children, youth).”

The subcommittee adds, “We stress our recommendation that all current commissioners who are willing remain on their commission until the end of their term (or they submit a resignation), even if it means larger-than-normal commissions over the next few years.”