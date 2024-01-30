Guest Commentary: General Plan Off to a Bumpy Start?

Vaitla and Chapman want fewer commissions.

By Alan Hirsch

There is an plan to consolidate City Commissions in the run up to the general plan rewrite. This elimination of 5 commissions is before the Davis City Council on Tuesday 1/30/24 as Item 5 (link). This is being put forth by Josh Chapman and Bapu Vaitla, the council members with the least experience with our diversity of commissions.

The commission reorganization is to reduce the total number of citizen commissioners by about ¼, five commissions are eliminated by consolidation, and one is added. The change is especially historical as it ends the Davis City Tree Commissions, one of the oldest municipal Tree Commissions in the US.

Some people might think commission streamlining is just “inside the beltway” or “meta” process talk. But those who follow city politics see commissions as a reflection of civil engagement, and on what issues citizen can—and cannot—be engaged. It is an allocation of power to participate, much like the US Electoral College is allocation of power to choose a president. Many civically active residents feel city staff has a bias to minimize the role of citizen commissioner not just as it’s time consuming but because the vulnerability of having your decisions questioned may not be pleasant.

What can be at stake is considerable: The Davis Vanguard itself was formed in 2006 when the city council closed the Human Relations Commission after its members refused to stop its questioning of police conduct. It took 13 years (Jan 2019), and the Picnic Day incident for council to finally form a Police Accountability Commission.

(Public can of course comment by attending the Davis council meeting Tuesdays at 7 or call in Tuesday noon to 4 at 530-75×7-5693)

Typical Closed Door Council Process

The Chapman/Vaitla proposal solution seem to have been arrived at without deep engagement of the public. The ad hoc council committee chose to always meet behind closed doors over the last year, failing to have a single public forum for input. Their memo proposal says it is based private meetings with current commission chair, staff and their unnamed self-selected member of public.

Instead of setting up a public task force of community members, having even one open forum meeting, or making an open public solicitation of input from stakeholder, they choose who and what input they wanted.

The proposal notably underlines and boldens the words “Specific” and “Significant” in its preface to emphasize their goal is to focus (narrow?) the citizen volunteers’ contributions.

What Is Proposed

To summarize the Chapman/Vaitla plan:

End the Tree Commission and merge into the Natural Resources Commission which is claimed to not have enough to do. Form a “Tree Removal Commission” to oversee removals.

Finance & Budgeting Commission combined with Utility Rate Commission into a new Fiscal commission. It is unclear who oversees utility/city service infrastructure now—this is the commission that would have reviewed Bright Night.

The state required Historic Resources Management Commission (HRMC) merged into the Planning Commission in the next few months.

( Editor’s note : The city clarified to the Vanguard that only the Planning Commission is state mandated, the HRMC is not mandated by the state).

( : The city clarified to the Vanguard that only the Planning Commission is state mandated, the HRMC is not mandated by the state). Split and expand the focus of the existing Social Service Commission into an Affordable Housing Commission narrowing and add a new “Community Health Commission” which focuses on mental health and vulnerable populations. It is unclear if the “Health” includes more universal issues like disease and pandemics. It’s interesting that while Vaitla wants to consolidate other commissions to reduce their scope of work, he wants to split up the commission he served on to expand its scope.

Elimination of the Unitrans Advisory Commission as part of drive to put all transportation/Infrastructure issues into a new name is “Circulation and Active Mobility Commission.” This will help lighten staff load working with public but also dilute initiatives: When the Bike Commission was consolidated with Road Commission into the BTSSC Commission a few years back staff made no presentation on bike issues to the new commission for a full year.

Council continues “unchanged at this time” (funny wording) the Planning, Rec and Parks, Open Spaces, Senior Service Commission & Police Accountability Commission.

All the current commissioners will be invited to stay on the new consolidated commissions that will be temporarily expanded until members term out. Then new commissions will then revert to a standard size, usually 7 members.

The result of the Chapman/Vaitla proposal is less focused on hard infrastructure, where most of city budget and staff are devoted particularly in public works: 60% or even 75% (depending how you calculate it) of the Public Works Oversight Commission have been consolidated out of existence over the last eight years. This contrasts with the city manager having split up its public works function into two parts in the last few years giving it too highly paid directors. The Commissions that have been or may be eliminated are Bicycle, Unitrans, Utility Rate, and Tree Commissions.

An A-historical Proposal for an Historic Change

The elimination of the Tree Commission is rather historic. Davis had one of the first municipal tree commissions in the US (1963), we passed one of the first parking lot shade ordinances, we were one of the first cities to be designated a “Tree City” by the National Arbor Day. Foundation. Policy Issues and the Urban Forest Master plan implementation will now be subsumed into the renamed Natural Resources’ Commission (renamed climate and Environmental Justice). A husk of the Tree Commission will live on in an ironically named “Tree Removal Commission.“ the proposal suggests. Chapman and Vaitla have never attended a Tree Commission meeting according to its past chair.

The idea to reduce commissions to “streamline” is old trope: here is a 2010 piece from Elaine Roberts Musser discussing the issue, but their report seems a-historical, possibly reflecting Bapu and Chapman being in their first term as councilmembers.

The proposal makes no reference to history surrounding this commission “reform.” This is especially notable with regard to a Summer 2020 Joint letter from 15 senior commissioners to City Council titled “Improving City of Davis Decision Making.” The letter made page 1 of the Enterprise including specific suggestion for council to adopt.

The Enterprise wrote of this July 23, 2020: :

An open letter released by the group this week said informed and transparent decision making “is an essential pillar of good local governance” but that in Davis, that pillar is eroding. “Recent years have seen multiple alarming instances of secretive action, shortsighted planning, and disconnect between community and leadership priorities,”

In their open letter the authors wrote that commissions reflect “an unparalleled level of civic engagement and civic pride” and were “one of Davis’s greatest strengths.” They continue:

“The more than 120 city residents serving on Davis commissions, committees, and task forces ‘provide expert analysis and propose informed actions on the issues that shape Davis’s present and future.’ Those volunteers also serve as conduits between Davis residents and the government and are referred to as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the City Council. “Unfortunately, distance has grown between the city’s eyes and ears and its core executive bodies. Council and staff routinely make major decisions following only cursory consultation with relevant commissions…. In the most egregious cases, such as with the Bright Night lease option agreement, relevant commissions are not consulted at all.” “… This is evidenced in part by the fact that staff representatives regularly participate in council deliberations on key items, but commission representatives are rarely invited or allowed to participate.”

The Enterprise article summarized: “Other issues raised in the letter include a lack of information provided by the council about closed session activities; conflicting guidance from city staff that ‘renders it functionally impossible for different commissions to collaborate on topics of mutual interest’; and a lack of training for new commissioners, which leaves those advisory boards ‘largely populated by individuals who have deep subject-matter expertise, but limited knowledge of how to contribute that expertise productively.’”

In years following, many of the letter signers have express to me disappointment their suggestion were not followed up on beyond an initial council report Oct 6, 2020. This could possibly be explained by the COVID shutdown.

Similar to BrightNite situation mentioned in the letter, I have recently uncovered that the city quietly issued a letter “strongly endorsing ” the controversial plan that the I-80 project should be only for cars—a decision made without robust policy discussion before Council or getting input from the city’s Transportation Commission (BTSSC) or especially the Natural Resource Commission. This I-80 plan effectively negates the city’s Climate Action Plan. Will Arnold has called the proposal “insanity” at the 1/9/24 council meeting but the quietly adopted city policy to support it in 2021, in two lines buried in a 10 page “Legislative Platform” memo.

The commission streamlining proposal by Chapman/Vaitla also does not seem to consider these issues raise in the past:

Lack of Consensus Building Process to draft winnable J/R Development Proposals . The repeated inability of our community after10 years to craft consensus to develop winnable J/R measure to increasing housing and provide a more robust retail/industrial tax base (Innovation Park). These proposals failed to garner 50% 3 out of 4 times, even as council voted 5-0 for them—a sign city hall consensus building process (commissions) is not building community consensus.

. The repeated inability of our community after10 years to craft consensus to develop winnable J/R measure to increasing housing and provide a more robust retail/industrial tax base (Innovation Park). These proposals failed to garner 50% 3 out of 4 times, even as council voted 5-0 for them—a sign city hall consensus building process (commissions) is not building community consensus. Brown Act as used to limit Public Input. Overtly controlling and limiting public input by aggressive use of the Brown act by staff a way that turn the law on its head by using it to set a ceiling, not a floor, for citizen involvement. This was discussed in a Vanguard article: Building a More Durable Consensus: addressing Davis’s Government’s Failing Process

Overtly controlling and limiting public input by aggressive use of the Brown act by staff a way that turn the law on its head by using it to set a ceiling, not a floor, for citizen involvement. This was discussed in a Vanguard article: Building a More Durable Consensus: addressing Davis’s Government’s Failing Process Not reappointing experienced member: Failure to look what they claim is lack of commission focus that is arguably be due to council’s controversial decisions not to reappoint experienced commission member (e.g. Alan Pryor, Matt Williams) and that clear loss of continuity and institutional memory.

The memo from Chapman and Vaitla says the changes are driven by preparation for the general plan but the change affects permanent governance structure that has evolved over last two twenty years. Very different from one time “taskforce” oriented structure for the general plan. No doubt city staff favors the changes to eliminate net 4 commissions as they had made it clear they find commissions and consensus building time consuming.

I am also told the reason for this reorganization is to give city commissions something important to do, as they are don’t know what to work on now. This might be true for some commissions which lack leadership, but this argument makes no sense for others: The Tree Commission, for example has three times submitted a revised tree ordinance (in 2015, 2017, 2021) and City top management filibustered each of them, so they never reached City Council. Yet I am told the Tree Commission is ineffective, even while city top management has been saying it is a “top priority” to rewrite the ordinance. I also note putting the Tree Commission into to the DT Plan was ignored.

Is the fault the lack of real work for commission to do, or is it that staff and/or council does not like or want the work product of the commissions and has send the message to commissions, thus “don’t make work for us by initiating anything—and anyway, if you do, we won’t use it anyway.” The tree ordinance provides a hint this may be the case sometimes.

This council meeting Tuesday will tell us about our community: will stakeholders with long history on issues show up or have they either aged and been ‘termed out” of commissions by council and given up on caring. If not, we may see a repeat of what happened Feb 9, 2023 when commission reforms were also proposed without stakeholder engagement. And with staff proposals council was backed into a corner, defending staff work instead of listening to the commissioner and stakeholder concerns. That meeting ended up with councilmembers and members of public attacking one another with one council member accused a commission chair of having the decorum of an infamous GOP congresswoman.

Far from our finest hour as a community.

For those listening, that February 2023 meeting presented a textbook case of what is wrong with city decision making.