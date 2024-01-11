Guest Commentary: Lessons from Testing the Measure J Amendment at the Village Farms Site.

By Tim Keller

Last month I responded to the City’s call for comments regarding the EIR process for the Village Farms proposal.

I felt that if we were going to do an EIR on the property the way the developer is proposing, we should at the same time, evaluate the impact of the sustainability standards called for in the current Measure J amendment.

It turned out to be a very useful prototyping exercise! And in particular I learned two things:

1) A universal average housing density metric applied across all peripheral projects is probably too blunt of a concept.

2) We may want a Measure J/R/D exemption to only apply to the portions of the properties that can be transit-served.

Adopting these two lessons points to a slightly revised way to approach the Measure J exemption: Instead of having a generic density minimum that applies to everything within the proposed urban limit line, we can instead simply create a map indicating where density makes sense.

The Best-Fit Alternative Vision: A Transit Oriented Development

For those that might be reading about this for the first time: The intent of the proposed Measure J/R/D amendment is to allow the creation of sustainable housing (instead of more car-served suburbia), and allowing the city a way to pursue some growth to meet state housing goals while we take the time to do a more formal general plan update.

Specifically, the proposed amendment carves out an exception to Measure J/R/D which allows the development of a pre-defined ring of medium-density neighborhoods around the periphery which can all be served by a common transit line.

This kind of “transit-oriented development” is, quite simply, how our society needs to start thinking of development in general. We have been building our communities around the automobile since the 1930’s and we are now well aware that it has been a mistake.

The transit-oriented development is a return to an earlier form of development that existed before the advent of the car, sometimes called a “streetcar suburb”: A community deliberately planned along a transit line with the intent of providing housing for the people who worked at the end of that transit line.

In this case, the people we are providing housing for are students, university staff, and service workers in our downtown. According to Census data, we have 20,000 people in these categories who are currently commuting into town every day—not a small population.

For reference, here is the most recent image of that entire proposed line:

To note, the line creates a string of moderately dense housing, some of which is the already-dense corridor of F street, and then winds its way around the Mace Curve. In this way a significant amount of this line can connect these neighborhoods to our major employment centers: Downtown and the University at one end, and to the DiSC site at the other.

But it needs to be said, pulling off Transit-Oriented Development requires coordination and deliberate action.

The four elements that make a TOD work are:

The connection of the housing to employment centers via transit

Sufficient density of housing around that transit line.

Deliberate restriction of car infrastructure (i.e., parking spaces )

Transit service of sufficient frequency, efficiency and reliability to attract riders.

These four things together are what make a TOD work, and are what would allow us to create housing in such a way so that our target population (i.e., the local workforce) isn’t immediately out-competed by more affluent residents who commute out of town.

But it is the understanding that these four things need to work together that led me to the current insights regarding our Measure J/R/D exception.

Consider the following map that I included in my commentary to the city:

Here we have the transit line in blue and the dotted radius around it shows the ¼ mile walking radius for accessing it. The challenge with this site overall is that I can only draw a reasonable transit line into the lower ⅓ of it, and the property is so large that the upper ⅔ of it are effectively outside of walking distance of the fixed transit line.

The Measure J/R/D exception math we had previously done called for an average 20 units per acre (gross) in new developments, mostly because the break-even density for transit occurs at 14 du/acre (gross) and when we draw the ¼ mile radiuses, we generally overlap a lot of single family neighborhoods which are much lower density… so we padded that number up to 20 to compensate.

Lesson 1:

But does it make sense to apply a transit-driven average density metric to the ENTIRE property when only ⅓ of its area is within reasonable range of the transit? Unfortunately, I think the answer is no. Doing so would violate the rules of transit-oriented-design discussed above,

And we shouldn’t just adjust the average density metric downward either, to compensate, because when you look at the Shriner’s property and the Mariani property next to it, those properties have more than half of their buildable area falling within range of the proposed transit line.

So the first lesson is that a generic density standard for the Measure J/R/D exemption across ALL properties within the proposed urban limit line is probably too blunt of an approach.

Lesson 2:

The second realization from this exercise came as a consequence of the first. If you look at the housing units provided by the orange and red zones of my alternative density map above, you see that the total housing units provided in those two zones is slightly more units than the entirety of the baseline village farms proposal. Same amount of housing units in ⅓ the land area

Let’s keep in mind that the goal here is to “provide housing,” not to “develop land.” So, while we are creating an urban limit line, there is no requirement that we build out to the edge of that line.

If we can get the housing we need by just building the housing which is within easy access of the proposed transit line, then we should do that. It doesn’t matter if additional land remains within the line.

So the second lesson is this: Let’s leave the consideration of any housing that is not in range of the transit line OUT of the Measure J/R/D exemption. The city will eventually update its general plan, and if it makes sense to zone some of that remaining space otherwise, then we can choose to do so via that process.

What this means for the proposed Measure J Amendment:

Incorporating these two lessons into the proposed measure J amendment actually allows for a simpler amendment.

The existing proposal as I described it in the Vanguard on November 8th was this:

Updating this proposal per the lessons described here actually allows for a simplification of the amendment. We would simply drop the generic density requirement from the 4th bullet point and include density minimums in the master-planned maps.

This does require a little more work being put into that master-planned map, but not much. Certainly we have the intellectual horsepower in the community here to create such a high-level plan, and my suggestion is that putting some real work into the creation of that map, by interested members of the community, should be our next immediate step.

Still to be determined:

All of that said, there is one remaining issue which deserves attention and deliberation: The fact that developers may likely want to develop some amount of single-family housing in order to under-write the land dedication for capital-A affordable housing.

Now, I am not too worried about the missing-middle housing in this plan “penciling out” for development because this kind of housing is already being built in this city in the few places where infill opportunities exist, so doing it on the edge of the city is bound to work as well.

But what I am not confident in is how much land dedication we can ask for and still have these projects pencil out well enough for the developers. Keep in mind that it is still going to be up to them whether they want to take us up on the offer to build these neighborhoods this way, or if they want to roll the dice and risk a measure J election. How we walk that line is something that I think warrants additional discussion.