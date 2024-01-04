Guest Commentary: Providing Housing for Our Low-Income Families – Why We Need a Robust Housing Trust Fund

by Ellen Kolarik

This is the 2nd of 3 letters from Interfaith Housing Justice Davis discussing the role a well-funded Housing Trust fund (HTF) could play in addressing the continuum of housing needs in Davis.

If you were to look at our City Housing Element, Appendix A, you would see that our Housing Trust Fund recommends serving 3 broad groups: the unhoused (including emergency shelters, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing), those needing affordable rental housing, and those seeking affordable home ownership.

This article focuses on the role a HTF could play in providing housing for low-income renters and keeping low-income renters housed when faced with economic adversity.

Expand the housing stock of low-income affordable units

Rents are high in Davis. In March 2022 a California Affordable Housing Needs Report indicated that renters needed to earn 2.8 times the state minimum wage to afford average asking rents in California. Service industry workers, UCD students, teachers and City staff commute into our city because they are unable to find a rental which is affordable on their salary. Our school census is shrinking as families move to surrounding communities. The shortage of affordable housing is real, and it is critical. The state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for 2021-2029 demands that Davis create 930 low-income rental units by 2029. If we are unable to produce this housing, the State will apply penalties, which could include fines, loss of permitting authority (including the ability to issue building permits or grant zoning changes), the risk of legal suits and attorney fees and the institution of the ”Builder’s Remedy” which reduces both the city’s and a citizen’s ability to have input on housing projects.

Affordable housing developers draw on multiple sources of funding, including state and federal programs, private lenders, and low-income housing tax credits. In general, the funding gap for building affordable housing after obtaining these other sources is still over $100,000 per unit. Funds from a HTF can sometimes fill the gap between these sources and a completed project. A HTF can also be a source of funds to help the city purchase property for future low-income housing development. It can help the city acquire properties such as former warehouses and administrative buildings that, with collaboration with affordable housing developers, could be converted into low-income units. Finally, a HTF could provide funds that could allow the City to preserve low-income housing stock whose deed restrictions for low-income renters are about to sunset.

Maintain our current affordable housing stock

The City currently has 56 low-income residential developments with a total of 1,952 deed restricted affordable units i.e. units which must be rented below market rate. Nine developments with a total of 305 units have low-income deed restrictions which sunset within the next ten years. Funding from the HTF may provide leverage when working with an owner of an at-risk property to maintain long term affordability.

Eviction protection

STEAC (Short Term Emergency Housing) has been assisting very low-income Davis residents in need with a one-time grant of either $1000 or a single-month’s rent. In FY 2022-2023, STEAC supported 252 families with a total of approximately $217,000 in assistance. However, STEAC is unable to support families facing ongoing lost income due to illness, or injury. A Housing Trust Fund voucher program providing rental assistance for 2-6 months or longer could help sustain a family until the family’s wage earner can return to work.

New revenues for the Housing Trust Fund

The Davis City Council is planning to place a General Revenue measure on the ballot in November 2024 to fund additional city staffing and infrastructure maintenance. We at Interfaith Housing Justice Davis would like to see a portion of the funds raised by this measure directed to the Housing Trust Fund. General revenue measures like this require only 51% to pass but funds raised cannot be earmarked for any specific purpose. However, we, as residents, can demand that our City Council make funding the Housing Trust Fund a priority.

What you can do to support the creation of low-income housing and help keep families facing eviction housed

Let our council know that you support putting at least $1 million annually into the Housing Trust Fund by using funds raised in the revenue measure planned for the November 2024 ballot. Let them know this is a floor, not a ceiling.

Write to your council and tell them that a well-funded HTF with financial oversight and good programs can provide some of the funding needed by affordable housing developers to make low-income developments possible and can help maintain the City’s current low-income housing stock.

Attend council meetings and share in the public comment that you want a HTF that can fund programs that assist in emergency rental payments to keep a family housed when a financial emergency strikes.

Vote YES on the November 2024 General Tax Revenue Measure.

And then continue to use your personal advocacy to remind the council that funding HTF must be an annual commitment.

Ellen Kolarik is co-chair Interfaith Housing Justice, interfaithhjd@gmail.com