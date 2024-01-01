Monday Morning Thoughts: A Development in SF To Watch – A Warning For Davis on Housing As Well

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Last week it was reported that two San Francisco Supervisors – President Aaron Peskin and Supervisor Connie Chan wrote a December 26 letter to City Attorney David Chiu to advise them on the city’s “legal options.”

The Supervisors believe that San Francisco has “done its fair share to spur housing production” and have been unfairly singled out by the state for failing to meet state-imposed housing goals.

It is the only the latest twist both in the city of San Francisco’s battle to get in compliance with state housing laws and the state’s ongoing battle to get local communities to build sufficient housing to pull the state out of its housing crisis.

Generally it has been the state to sue local jurisdictions – most recently La Cañada Flintridge in mid-December – an attempt to enforce housing laws such as the builder’s remedy.

As the San Francisco Examiner put it, “The letter is the latest development in the ongoing debate between state and local legislators over The City’s housing policy. The former feel San Francisco has dramatically failed to meet the housing needs of its residents, while the latter feel that the state has established an unattainably high bar without offering funding to help meet them.”

Ironically this pits the city of San Francisco against State Legislators, some of whom are former San Francisco Supervisors.

In their letter, they note that the state’s pressure on San Francisco amounts to “discrimination.”

“We cannot force developers to build and yet new legislation would seek to penalize San Francisco anyway,” Chan and Peskin wrote.

Of particular issue, SB 423, the extension of the Builder’s Remedy, where the Examiner noted that there was a specific provision that requires San Francisco to submit annual reviews of its progress on housing. That amendment was secured by Senator Wiener himself.

“We need to support San Francisco in reforming its approach to housing and hold ourselves accountable for tackling the housing crisis,” said Wiener. “This provision in SB 423 does exactly that: It provides close oversight for San Francisco’s housing permit system and ensures the city can expedite the housing it so desperately needs.”

Most cities would only have to have a midpoint check in on the eight-year process.

“Developers have chosen not to build,” Chan and Peskin wrote. “Yet the City is being penalized by allowing these same developers to essentially have peremptory powers over regular local processes.”

But Senator Wiener does not agree. In December, he argued that the reason that San Francisco has been singled out is because “uniquely terrible when it comes to housing.”

“To suggest that San Francisco is somehow a nirvana for housing policy is absurd,” the Senator told the Examiner.

He argued, “San Francisco’s approach has — even where housing is permitted — dragged out the permitting process by several years.”

“That’s been San Francisco’s approach, and that is very destructive,” he said.

Senator Wiener appeared this weekend to be backed up by his legislative colleague, Assemblymember Matt Haney – also a former San Francisco Supervisor.

“San Francisco hit a 10+ year low this year for new housing,” Haney posted on X. “Instead of trying to fix that abysmal reality, which leads to some of highest rents in the country, they apparently now want to sue the state.”

He added, “Can’t make this stuff up.”

For the rest of the state, while this appears to be an extension of the San Francisco Civil War – with the Governor being a former San Francisco Mayor himself – it has deep implications.

The lawsuits like those filed against Huntington Beach, Elk Grove, and now La Cañada Flintridge will set one parameter. The potential counter-suit by San Francisco – another. Although, again, San Francisco clearly finds itself in a different boat than the rest of the state.

But then again, Davis finds itself in a unique situation as well – a mess at least partly if not mostly of its own making.

A column a few weeks ago in the San Francisco Chronicle suggests that San Francisco ought to look towards Sacramento for housing solutions.

Clearly the Chronicle is not likely to sympathize with Board of Supervisors.

The San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Board a few weeks ago finally called a spade a spade, and wrote “How SF dropped its housing failures on this California city’s lap.”

It’s embarrassing that “the state of California has to babysit the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to get them to do the bare minimum,” Louis Mirante, the Bay Area Council’s vice president of public policy, told the editorial board.

The Chronicle’s model for proceeding, as they lay out in their editorial, is not San Francisco, but rather Sacramento.

They note, “Contrast San Francisco with Sacramento, where its city council just unanimously — unanimously! — advanced housing reforms that go above and beyond what’s required by state law and may be among the most ambitious in the country.”

“Sacramento’s policy, scheduled for a final procedural vote in early 2024, aims to create what’s known as ‘missing middle’ housing — such as triplexes, fourplexes and other types of multifamily housing — near transit and in neighborhoods currently restricted to single-family homes,” they add.

The Chronicle continued, “Anyone used to San Francisco housing politics — including hours-long arguments over potential shadows cast by a proposed development — might expect that Sacramento’s single-family neighborhoods would rise in protest.

San Francisco has been so bad that it has taken the focus off of Davis – but Davis has a lot of work to do on housing in 2024 and into 2025, or it could find itself in the state’s crosshairs sooner than it would like to believe.