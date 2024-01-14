Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

New California Measure Expands Crown Act, Prohibiting Amateur Sports Discrimination 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
740 Views
Share:

By Rena Abdusalam 

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-La Mesa) has introduced Assembly Bill 1815, prohibiting an “amateur sports organization from discriminating against any person on the basis of race, inclusive of traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles.”

The legislation, recommended by the 2023 California Task Force on Reparations, also includes traits historically associated with race, but not limited to, “hair texture and protective hairstyles in the operation, conduct, or administration of a youth or amateur sports competition, training, camp, or club.”

“California led the nation in 2019 by prohibiting discrimination based on natural and protected hairstyles. But when the bill was passed, there were some areas which were not included such as youth sports not affiliated with schools and amateur sports organizations,” according to a statement by Weber.

Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson (D-Solano County) supports the measure, noting, “As Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, I would like to commend my colleague Assemblymember Weber for introducing this important legislation.”

“As Black women, we know firsthand that this type of discrimination exists and that it is hurtful. I look forward to working with Dr. Weber to ensure the bill’s passage so that we can enshrine protection against discrimination based on natural and protected hairstyles,” added Wilson.

“I, along with the members of the California Legislative Black Caucus, introduced AB 1815 which would expand the CROWN [Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair] Act to include an amateur sports organizations or youth sports organizations. Discrimination does not take place only in schools and the work place but also on the sports field,” noted Weber.

“The original CROWN Act protected students and employees however many children compete in non-school affiliated athletics such as club sports and adults participate in sports and are not paid to do so. This bill would protect both of these populations from discrimination,” said Weber

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Rena is a junior at Davis Senior High School and is currently exploring her interest in the criminal justice system. After high school, she plans to attend college and continue to pursue a career in law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for