New California Measure Expands Crown Act, Prohibiting Amateur Sports Discrimination 

By Rena Abdusalam

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-La Mesa) has introduced Assembly Bill 1815, prohibiting an “amateur sports organization from discriminating against any person on the basis of race, inclusive of traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles.”

The legislation, recommended by the 2023 California Task Force on Reparations, also includes traits historically associated with race, but not limited to, “hair texture and protective hairstyles in the operation, conduct, or administration of a youth or amateur sports competition, training, camp, or club.”

“California led the nation in 2019 by prohibiting discrimination based on natural and protected hairstyles. But when the bill was passed, there were some areas which were not included such as youth sports not affiliated with schools and amateur sports organizations,” according to a statement by Weber.

Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson (D-Solano County) supports the measure, noting, “As Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, I would like to commend my colleague Assemblymember Weber for introducing this important legislation.”

“As Black women, we know firsthand that this type of discrimination exists and that it is hurtful. I look forward to working with Dr. Weber to ensure the bill’s passage so that we can enshrine protection against discrimination based on natural and protected hairstyles,” added Wilson.

“I, along with the members of the California Legislative Black Caucus, introduced AB 1815 which would expand the CROWN [Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair] Act to include an amateur sports organizations or youth sports organizations. Discrimination does not take place only in schools and the work place but also on the sports field,” noted Weber.

“The original CROWN Act protected students and employees however many children compete in non-school affiliated athletics such as club sports and adults participate in sports and are not paid to do so. This bill would protect both of these populations from discrimination,” said Weber