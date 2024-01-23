Social Services Commission and City Potentially Looking in Tenant Protections Again

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Periodically the city of Davis over the last decade-plus has looked into renter protections. On Monday evening, there was a presentation to the Social Services commission by a Subcommittee, laying out some of what that could look like.

This follows a presentation last summer in which the commission voted to “potential pathways for strengthening tenant protections.”

According to their data, there are an estimated 14,745 rental units in the city, accounting for 57% of the 25,869 housing units in Davis.

The vacancy rate has hovered between 1.5 and 0.5 percent based on the most recent fall 2022 “Apartment Vacancy and Rental Rate Survey.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly UC Davis students represent about 45 percent of all renters, but only occupy about one third of estimated rental units.

According to UC Davis data, 18 percent of students -6104 – experienced some form of “homelessness” or “housing insecurity.”

The most cited reason for that, “housing costs.”

Meanwhile the university houses 38 percent of students on campus – a vast improvement over a decade ago and progress toward the goal of 48.4% by 2030-31.

Under AB 1482, the Tenant Protections Act (TPA), it sites a “ceiling on rent increases for specific types of dwellings” as well as a “Just Cause” eviction protection.

They note, under Just Cause, “a tenant in a unit continuously for 12 months, cannot be evicted unless allowable just cause reason in provided in the eviction notice.”

The rent cap, “Limits raises in rent during any 12-month period, which is the lower of 10% or 5% plus the annual CPI. Currently, the limit is 9.2% in Yolo.”

What is NOT protected under TPA?

“Rent cap and just cause protections don’t apply to housing 15 years old or younger, dormitories, deed-restricted low-income housing, certain owner-occupied housing, and certain single-family homes and condos,” the presentation notes.

It adds, “Just cause protections don’t apply to certain hotel occupancy housing, certain care facility housing, and additional owner-occupied housing TPA does not PREEMPT cities from taking more protective action.”

In addition, under Costa-Hawkins, local jurisdictions are prevented “from applying rent caps to properties dated after February 1, 1995 and properties that are “alienable separate” from other units.”

The subcommittee consulted with Legal Services of Northern California.

They made three key recommendations:

1) Adopt a rent control ordinance that is more protective than the Tenant Protection Act;

2) Improve Code Enforcement’s effectiveness in enforcing code compliance complaints;

and

3) Better regulate the City’s rental market through the Rental Resources Program and limiting the amount of fees charged to create tenancies.

They argue that the city could supplement the protections for Just Cause and Rent Cap under TPA.

They write, “To supplement these protections, the City can make just cause protections effective at move-in, impose higher relocation benefits, and lower rent caps.” They recommend using ordinances developed in Fairfax, Inglewood and Larkspur as models.

The TPA rent cap, likewise only applies to certain housing, which “leaves many types of housing exempt,” including for newer housing, dorms, low-income housing with deed restrictions, owner-occupied and single-family homes and condos.

They note, “This means that the just cause requirements and rent caps in the TPA already apply to by-the-bed leases , certain accessory dwelling units, and certain single-family homes, if the units are older than 15 years old.”

But the exemptions “leave many units in Davis without TPA protections.”

Legal Serices adds, “Unfortunately, the City is not able to impose rent caps on many of the TPA exempted properties because the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act prevents local jurisdictions from applying rent caps to properties that were built after February 1, 1995 and properties that are “alienable separate” from other units.”

But they recommended, “if the City wants to protect tenants in exempted housing, the City could impose just cause requirements on many TPA exempted properties since Costa Hawkins does not limit a local jurisdiction’s ability to impose just cause protections.”

In addition, TPA lacks any kind of strong enforcement mechanism.

“Considering there is no rent board or state agency enforcing the TPA, tenants must interpret the law and advocate for themselves,” they warn and that leaves tenants in a risky position if they wish to defend themselves in an unlawful detainer or eviction.

They add, “If the subcommittee recommends and the City chooses to adopt a rent control ordinance, LSNC strongly encourages the City to create an enforcement mechanism and hearing right outside of the judicial process. Specifically, the City could require landlords to submit their notices to the City and empower a local enforcement body to make determinations on the legal sufficiency of the notices.”

The subcommittee recommends that the city improve the rental resources program by more strictly enforcing registration requirements.

“As of January 3rd, 2024 3,526 units listed on registry out of an estimated 14,745 units eligible, leaving fees uncollected and resources unused,” the subcommittee found. “If registration fee was $100 per year annually, the city could collect $1.4 million per year.”

The subcommittee recommended, “Direct city staff to develop a set of revisions to the ordinance for stronger tenant protections and take SSC recommendations under advisement for the revision process.”

They also asked the Commission to “Direct city staff to enforce the rental registration requirement and utilize the fees collected to support the Department of Housing and Social Services and Housing Trust Fund.”