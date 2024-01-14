Sunday Commentary: Moms for Liberty May Be Imploding, but the Damage Is Done

by David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

The latest was amusing—it was reported that “Moms For Liberty-backed school board member Keri Blair resigns 13 months after being elected, following $728 worth of shoplifting charges from Target (after 7 total offenses).”

Perhaps the remarkable thing is that Blair was accused of shoplifting seven times between November 25 and December 20.

According to Collierville, Tenn., police, “Blair stole merchandise by ‘skip scanning’ items at the self-checkout.”

She resigned after barely serving a year, and announced she was leaving for “personal, family reasons.”

Amusing because this marks yet another black mark on the controversial group that had a meteoric rise and now seems on the verge of an unceremonious fall.

This is only the latest scandal involving “a conservative culture warrior.”

Then there’s the case out of Pennsylvania. Mother Jones reports, “A Pennsylvania mom connected to the conservative so-called ‘parental rights’ movement is facing criminal charges of assault, harassment, and furnishing minors with alcohol, according to a case filed in October and reported on by the USA Today Network’s PhillyBurbs.”

The accused is Clarice Schillinger, who ran for Lt. Governor in 2022 as a Republican.

She was “charged with punching a teenager during a late September birthday party for her daughter at her home in Doylestown.”

According to the declaration of probable cause, “Schillinger was hosting her daughter’s 17th birthday party on September 29 with 20 teenage guests. The celebration took place in a basement with a well-stocked bar. Witnesses told authorities that Schillinger allegedly poured liquor for the minors, asked them to take a shot with her, and played beer pong with them.”

Then there is co-founder Bridget Ziegler. She and her husband Christian Ziegler are accused of some sordid business—spouse trading, multi-partner sex, and sexual assault—some of which has been videoed for posterity.

What is of course less than amusing has been the impact that all this had on our community and communities like it.

The battle cry has been “parental rights” and “protect our kids” but who is going to protect our kids from these self-appointed guardians?

Recently someone sent me the interview with “psychiatrist” Dr. Mark McDonald, who some are saying is “essential watching as he is very articulate and perceptive in regards to the coercive LGBT indoctrination and resulting psychological damage of children and teenagers that is going on at present time in our schools and colleges.”

McDonald “advocates the homeschooling of children and having young adults enroll in tech schools instead of ideologically warping/damaging colleges which will render students completely useless by the time they graduate—all by design.”

McDonald got attention in 2023, when he wrote that deaths at a Nashville Christian School at the hands of a former transgender student are a “logical end point of transgenderism,” since “the response to it reveals an embrace of the denial of reality and inversion of morality that can produce only more of the same atrocities.

“Transgenderism is a mental illness,” he observed in his Dissident MD Substack column.

“It stems from a social contagion rampant in American urban centers, spread by social media and the support of corrupt schoolteachers and administrators who have chosen to pursue child sacrifice rather than the education and protection of young people,” he explained. “It feeds on narcissism and victim culture, two toxic wells we have been digging for a number of years.”

McDonald asked: “Is this not a denial of reality and an inversion of morality? A young woman murders children in a school, and we are ordered to feel sorry for her while self-flagellating. This reveals a sickness in our society that runs as deep as the mental illness in the shooter.”

Left unsaid is how this movement is an arbiter of morality in any sense of the word?

One commenter noted, “I think that the public government schools in our area are irredeemable. I recommend that parents remove their kids, and many do.”

To which local Moms for Liberty leader, Beth Bourne responded, “What worked for my son was watching 26 seasons of South Park. Basically, I was able to deprogram him from all far left, far right, cult-like religious extremism, Big Pharma and corporate marketing, “DEI,” and most importantly, work gender ideology.”

While it appears that Moms for Liberty is in the process of self-immolating, the damage has already been done.