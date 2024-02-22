City Council of Concord Approves Tenant Protection Ordinance, Calls It Victory for Local Residents and Advocacy Groups

By Melinda Kukaj

CONCORD, CA – Concord City Council Tuesday voted to approve a Tenant Protection Ordinance, a significant victory for residents and tenants’ organizations, said the council.

“This momentous decision comes after over eight years of relentless advocacy by local groups, including The East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (EBASE), Rising Juntos, Monument Impact, Todos Santos Tenants Union, Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy (FAME), and the Raise the Roof Coalition,” the CC noted.

Members of the community, such as community leaders, a coalition of local tenants, and faith representatives gathered in front of Concord City Hall – including Raise the Roof Coalition, Contra Costa Labor Council and other allies – to support the Tenant Protection Ordinance as well as its revision, which faced community pushback.

According to the CC press statement, with homelessness on the rise, “Concord residents have persistently urged the City Council to address rising rents and unfair eviction scenarios, particularly amidst the growing housing crisis in the region.”

In a statement made by a Rising Juntos member, “it’s been more than five years since my daughter and I got unjustly evicted. Since then I have moved nine times. This is why Concord needs a strong Just Cause policy now with a significant relocation assistance that protects all tenants.”

The revised ordinance, which was shaped by efforts from community advocates, tenants and nonprofit tenant attorneys, includes a fair relocation policy, which covers moving costs and provides additional protection for seniors and residents who are vulnerable, according to the council.

Kristi Laughlin, deputy director of Contra Costa County for EBASE, stated, “we are witnessing the realization of a truly effective ordinance that aims to establish stability in housing for working families in Concord. We are pleased that the Council stood firm in the wake of a last-minute misinformation campaign by lobby groups such as the CAA, aimed at undermining and derailing this ordinance. This marks a victory for tenants who have diligently fought for years and for democracy.”

The Concord City Council statement acknowledged, “while acknowledging this progress, advocates continue to call for further safeguards, such as ending higher rent increases for low-income housing qualifiers and a commitment to robust enforcement by the City.”

The CC added progress is being made, noting, “the coalition, comprising EBASE, Todos Santos Tenants Union, Monument Impact, Rising Juntos, FAME, and the Raise the Roof Coalition, remains committed to working collaboratively with the Council to ensure comprehensive protection for all residents, especially the most vulnerable, in matters related to housing.”