COURT WATCH: Defense Counsel Note Court Not Providing Interpreters Violates Accused’s Confidential Communication Rights; Hearing Postponed.

By Darlin Navarrete

WOODLAND CA – An accused was unable to proceed with his case here in Yolo County Superior Court late last week because there were no in-person Spanish translators available at the courthouse.

As reported by The Vanguard, it was just a week or so ago when the Yolo court could not provide copies of Spanish court documents for an accused in a different case.

The Vanguard reported both documents contained essential information, one including his plea deal and the other information on signing up for Work Project, which would give the accused the opportunity to bypass jail time.

In addition to the accused having to take home English copies, The Vanguard reported “the assigned interpreter was not able to translate everything stated by the judge and attorneys coherently because of the speed at which the judge was speaking.”

The accused faces a felony charge for evading a peace officer with reckless driving, and three misdemeanors: A hit and run/ property damage, escape from arrest, and resisting/obstructing a public officer; followed by an enhancement for circumstances in aggravation.

Represented by Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira, the accused in this case was present in custody ready to proceed with his preliminary hearing. Deputy Public Defender Sequeira informed Judge Daniel M. Wolk they would need the assistance of a Spanish interpreter for this case.

Unable to locate a Spanish interpreter in the building, interpreter LaRon Esau was called on Lifesize, an online mobile conferencing platform.

DPD Sequeira asked Judge Wolk if there would be an in-person interpreter available at a later time that day to which he replied, “I don’t know the answer at this point.”

Sequeira emphasized the importance of client to attorney’s right to confidential communication, asserting “On behalf of my client I object.”

The DPD explained not having an interpreter over Lifesize would prohibit her from communicating in private with her client throughout the preliminary hearing.

Sequeira added that regardless of the accused’s language barrier he has the right to confidential communication with his attorney and having the interpreter over the courtroom microphone would violate this right.

The process of finding an interpreter caused a setback for other previous cases that needed a Spanish interpreter but ultimately resulted in the rescheduling of this case in particular.

Prior to this case being called. Another case was continuously pushed back throughout that morning’s hearings while there was a search for an in-person translator in the building.

Deputy Public Defender Richard Vanzandt was on this case representing the accused, who had two different cases not allegedly committed on the same day nor shown any connection, now being merged into one case by the DA’s office.

Considering the complexity of this argument, Judge Wolk asked Vanzandt if his client needed an interpreter.

After Judge Wolk questioned the room if anyone knew if an interpreter was in the building that day and there was no response, Judge Wolk disclosed “It’s been a struggle lately” referring to the lack of interpreters available.

DPD Vanzandt tried to get this case moving by stating, “I can communicate with him but he would prefer an interpreter.” Judge Wolk then responded by pushing back this hearing until the interpreter issue would be resolved.

Interpreter Esau was able to help Deputy Public Defender Vanzandt’s case and four others that morning.