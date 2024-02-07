Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Judge Won’t Release Accused from Jail, But Does Reduce Bail 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:

By Darlin Navarrete, Jonathan Nunez and Karime Montano Ayon

WOODLAND, CA – The defense requested the accused to be released from jail with conditions at a preliminary hearing here this week in Yolo County Superior Court,

The defense attorney informed the court if the accused was denied release, then it would ultimately be requesting lower bail – reluctantly, the judge met the defense halfway and lowered bail from $150,000 to $50,000.

On Jan. 27, the accused was arrested for allegedly purchasing/receiving a stolen vehicle, a felony.

The accused, when arrested, was on supervised release for a vandalism case from December 2023. He was then charged with enhancements, including the existence of a prior conviction and committing a crime while on bail/release.

The preliminary hearing this week was before Judge Tom M. Dyer, with District Attorney Daniela Dunham, Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira, and Probation Officer Arthur Arustamyan.

The pre-hearing conference started with DPD Sequeira requesting her client be released under his own recognizance (OR). She said her client has learned the error of his ways.

However, DDA Dunham objected, arguing the accused was released on SOR for a prior case of vandalism, and now is being charged with vehicle theft and using drugs, a violation of his prohibition.  And, wasn’t a good candidate for release.

Judge Dyer agreed with the DDA, and denied the SOR request because of the accused’s history.

The defense later requested the accused’s bail be set to a lower amount, and argued the amount was much higher than what their client could afford. The bail was then set to $50,000.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Darlin Navarrete is a first-generation DACA student with a bachelor's in Political Science with a concentration in Race, Ethnicity, and Politics from UCLA. Being an honors student, Navarrete enjoys an academic challenge and aspires to attend law school and become an immigration attorney. Her passion for minority rights and representation began at a very young age where she identified injustices her family encountered and used them as outlets to expand her knowledge on immigrant rights and educate her family. Outside of academia, Navarrete loves spending time with her family, working on cars, and doing community service.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for