COURT WATCH: Judge Won’t Release Accused from Jail, But Does Reduce Bail 

By Darlin Navarrete, Jonathan Nunez and Karime Montano Ayon

WOODLAND, CA – The defense requested the accused to be released from jail with conditions at a preliminary hearing here this week in Yolo County Superior Court,

The defense attorney informed the court if the accused was denied release, then it would ultimately be requesting lower bail – reluctantly, the judge met the defense halfway and lowered bail from $150,000 to $50,000.

On Jan. 27, the accused was arrested for allegedly purchasing/receiving a stolen vehicle, a felony.

The accused, when arrested, was on supervised release for a vandalism case from December 2023. He was then charged with enhancements, including the existence of a prior conviction and committing a crime while on bail/release.

The preliminary hearing this week was before Judge Tom M. Dyer, with District Attorney Daniela Dunham, Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira, and Probation Officer Arthur Arustamyan.

The pre-hearing conference started with DPD Sequeira requesting her client be released under his own recognizance (OR). She said her client has learned the error of his ways.

However, DDA Dunham objected, arguing the accused was released on SOR for a prior case of vandalism, and now is being charged with vehicle theft and using drugs, a violation of his prohibition. And, wasn’t a good candidate for release.

Judge Dyer agreed with the DDA, and denied the SOR request because of the accused’s history.

The defense later requested the accused’s bail be set to a lower amount, and argued the amount was much higher than what their client could afford. The bail was then set to $50,000.