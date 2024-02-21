Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Prosecution Files to Kick Judge Off Case, Then Court Refuses to Accommodate Accused’s Schedule

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
107 Views
Share:

By Bryan Miller 

WOODLAND, CA – After a man’s court trial was moved from Dept. 8 of the Yolo County Supreme Court to Dept. 10, and his ability to a full court translation of it was put in doubt, Judge Samuel McAdam refused to accommodate the accused’s schedule.

The man was to be seen back before the court for a reassignment hearing after a prosecution motion was granted, disallowing Judge McAdam from presiding over the trial.

The man also faced the issue of a lack of a Spanish interpreter being available to assist him. This was because the two assigned to work that day were both being used in a different trial.

Judge McAdam allowed Deputy Public Defender Jailene Gutierrez, who is fluent in Spanish, to explain what was happening to the accused because it was what he called a simple “procedural hearing.”

However, this led to the accused being denied word by word translation, which is regularly provided by the court.

The accused was brought before the court for trial for his misdemeanor driving under the influence charge with an enhancement for “excessive blood alcohol or refusal,” a case that was originally assigned to Judge Daniel Wolk.

Upon the case being brought before Judge McAdam, Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hayes immediately issued a 170.6 motion, stating the prosecution believed that they would not receive a fair trial from Judge McAdam.

The granting of this motion meant the case must once again move to be heard before another judge. This led to Judge McAdam continuing the case to Thursday when it would be reassigned to another department.

DPD Gutierrez objected to the proposed date of Thursday, arguing the accused had an appointment that he “wasn’t sure he could reschedule” and that it was a “very hard” appointment to get originally. She then requested that the court continue the case until Feb. 26 to allow the accused to attend his appointment.

The request was denied by Judge McAdam, who told DPD Gutierrez to stay in contact with the prosecution on the status of the attempt to change the date of the appointment.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Bryan Miller is a fourth year political science - public service major at UC Davis. He has a desire to pursue law in the future and has a large interest in the justice system and constitutional law. In his free time Bryan likes to spend time outdoors fishing and hiking.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for