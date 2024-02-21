Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Department of Justice Prompts Supreme Court to Preserve Widespread Access to Abortion Pill in Fear of Potential Harms to Women

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Social Justice
Leave a comment
57 Views
Share:

 

By: Ahmad S. Dagher

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Biden Administration urged the Supreme Court to overrule a prior decision made by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that eliminated broad access to a widely used abortion pill, mifepristone.

 

In completing a written brief on the issue, the Justice Department has now become involved in a controversial legal fight between a group of medical professionals and the manufacturers of the pill, Danco Laboratories. 

 

The group of doctors, represented by the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, seeks to overturn a series of actions taken by the FDA since 2016. 

 

These actions had a variety of effects: they allowed for the extension of the period during which mifepristone could be taken (from 7 to 10 weeks), the reduction of the number of in-person visits required, the increase in the types of medical professionals that could prescribe the drug, and the new ability for patients to receive mifepristone through the mail.

 

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the Justice Department, wrote in her brief that in the case that the 5th Circuit’s decision is kept in place, “grave harms on the government, mifepristone’s sponsors, women seeking medication abortions, and the public” would be seen. Prelogar added, “for many patients, mifepristone is the best method to lawfully terminate their early pregnancies.”

 

Another similar appeal was filed recently by mifepristone manufacturer Danco Laboratories.

 

The challengers, on the other hand, argued that the FDA’s actions were flawed, in part due to their being dismissive of safety risks to women. They argued that in the case that patients who took mifepristone end up in need of emergency attention, anti-abortion doctors might be forced to deliver medical care to them, and would thus be involved in a medication abortion. 

 

Prelogar disagreed, asserting that “…although mifepristone has been on the market for decades, respondents cannot identify even a single case where any of their members has been forced to provide such care.” 

 

The Supreme Court previously intervened in this case, in April of 2023, rejecting a decision by a Texas U.S. District Judge which had invalidated the FDA’s original approval of the drug back in 2000.

 

Prelogar fears that if the Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, upholds the 5th Circuit’s decision, it would shake the authority of the FDA, as this is the first time a court has ever doubted its “expert judgment” in approving safe and effective drugs. 

 

This December, the Justices announced that they would be hearing the case sometime this term. The set date, however, has yet to be decided.

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for