Dodd Introduces Campus Harassment Bill

Sacramento, CA – Senator Bill Dodd introduced legislation that would build on efforts to safeguard students from sexual misconduct and violence on college campuses by adopting new requirements recommended in a California State Auditor report and by extending those rules to the University of California, California State University and community college systems.

“Making our college campuses safer is a top priority, and it starts by improving the way we prevent and monitor these disturbing incidents,” Sen. Dodd said. “Right now, we have deficient standards and transparency in the investigation and reporting process, and there’s a serious lack of consistency and accountability from those in charge. My bill will incorporate key recommendations from the auditor’s report to create meaningful systemic and cultural change.”

Sen. Dodd’s Senate Bill 1166 follows his 2023 legislation that increased transparency and reporting requirements when handling campus harassment cases. That bill, SB 808, required detailed reporting to the Legislature on the investigations and outcomes of sexual harassment reports and formal sexual harassment complaints and requires the California State University to post these annual reports on its internet website for public awareness. It was co-sponsored by the California Faculty Association and CSU Employees Union.

Under provisions of Sen. Dodd’s latest bill, investigations on UC, CSU and community colleges would be subject to additional oversight, building on reforms to Title IX requirements. SB 1166 is expected to be heard in its first policy committee in about a month.

Sen. Dodd’s measures are in response to numerous cases of sexual harassment and violence on CSU campuses in recent years including at Sonoma State University and the California Martime Academy, both in Senate District 3.

Link to State Auditor’s report: https://www.auditor.ca.gov/reports/2022-109/index.html