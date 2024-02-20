Guest Commentary: The Devastating Impact of Narcissistic Abuse in Family Courts – Out of the Fire into Hell

By Judi Atwood

The family courts in America have become a battleground where the insidious tactics of narcissistic abuse wreak havoc on families, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. At the heart of this turmoil lies a disturbing phenomenon known as ad hominem attacks, where individuals with narcissistic tendencies weaponize character assassination to manipulate the legal system and perpetuate their control over their victims.

The situation is exacerbated by the involvement of certain professionals within the family court system. Psychologists aligned with the court and child find investigators, tasked with safeguarding children’s welfare, often become ensnared in the manipulative tactics employed by narcissistic individuals. Their reports and recommendations may, as a result, perpetuate ad hominem attacks, worsening the victimization of innocent parties and perpetuating the cycle of abuse without intervention. Additionally, ad hominem attacks are not confined to the family court system; they also infiltrate the criminal justice system. This systemic failure extends to the criminal justice system, where victims may find themselves entangled for the first time due to both systems’ lack of understanding. Have you ever stopped to consider why your seemingly quiet and pleasant next-door neighbor has been entangled in family court proceedings for more than ten years?

“Ad hominem,” a Latin phrase meaning “to the person” or “against the person,” encapsulates a strategy where attackers assail the character, motives, or attributes of their adversaries instead of engaging with the merits of their arguments. In the emotionally charged arena of family court, narcissists adeptly wield ad hominem attacks to undermine the credibility of their opponents, divert attention from substantive issues, and manipulate legal proceedings to their advantage.

These attacks take various forms, ranging from subtle insinuations to outright defamation. Narcissists may cast doubt on the mental stability or reliability of the opposing party, irrespective of the factual evidence. They may question their opponent’s motives, painting them as vindictive or manipulative. And in the most egregious cases, they resort to vicious personal attacks, hurling insults and derogatory remarks to degrade and dehumanize their adversaries.

The consequences of this collusion are profound and far-reaching, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society—children. As family court battles drag on for years, children are subjected to a toxic environment of conflict and manipulation, witnessing the degradation of their parents and the erosion of their sense of security. The long-term effects on their mental health and well-being are devastating, leading to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and trauma.

Tragically, the failure of the judiciary to recognize and address this form of abuse has dire consequences. Parents who are the targets of narcissistic abuse find themselves trapped in a legal quagmire, with little hope of escape. The relentless onslaught of ad hominem attacks takes a toll on their mental health, driving some to the brink of despair and others to tragic ends. Suicide and death become chillingly common outcomes of a system that prioritizes legal maneuvering over human lives.

Narcissists often employ cyberstalking and online harassment tactics to assert dominance and control over their former partners, even post-relationship. This conduct includes monitoring social media, relentless communication, identity theft or hacking, orchestrating smear campaigns, using fake social media accounts that they purchased from the dark web and even using court-appointed tools to ensnare their victims. In some instances, they may manipulate their own children to plead for unauthorized visitation, potentially leading to legal repercussions for the victim, such as contempt charges and imprisonment. Such actions induce profound anxiety and fear in victims, with the risk of escalation to physical violence underscoring the critical need for legal and psychosocial support to combat this pervasive abuse.

It is imperative that we hold lawyers accountable for their role in enabling narcissistic abuse in family court. By condoning or facilitating ad hominem attacks, lawyers betray the principles of justice and fairness that form the foundation of our legal system. They perpetuate a culture of impunity that emboldens abusers and perpetuates the cycle of harm, leaving families shattered and children traumatized.

Additionally, attorneys who provide unethical services like stalking services are engaging in unethical behavior that undermines the integrity of the legal profession. By aiding and abetting narcissists in their efforts to harass, intimidate, and control their victims, these attorneys are complicit in perpetuating a cycle of abuse and victimization. Such conduct is antithetical to the principles of justice, fairness, and professional ethics that attorneys are sworn to uphold.

Attorneys who engage in stalking or enable stalking behavior by their clients should be held accountable for their actions and face disciplinary measures, including potential disbarment. The legal profession has a duty to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights and safety of all individuals, including victims of narcissistic abuse. By sanctioning attorneys who engage in unethical behavior, we send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated and that attorneys have a responsibility to act in the best interests of justice and the public good.

The time has come for a reckoning—a reckoning that demands transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct from all professionals within the family court system. We must dismantle the structures that enable and perpetuate narcissistic abuse, and pave the way for a system of justice that prioritizes the well-being of families and children above all else. Only then can we begin to heal the wounds inflicted by narcissistic abuse and prevent further tragedies from befalling innocent victims.

In conclusion, the prevalence of narcissistic abuse in family court and the complicity of certain professionals, including attorneys, psychologists, and child find investigators, pose a significant threat to the well-being of families and children. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders within the legal system to take proactive steps to address this issue, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure that victims receive the support and protection they need to heal and rebuild their lives. Only then can we begin to create a system of justice that truly serves the interests of justice, fairness, and the public good.

What is NPD?

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a complex mental health condition characterized by a pattern of grandiosity, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. It’s important to note that not all individuals with narcissistic traits meet the diagnostic criteria for NPD. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), which is a widely used classification system for mental disorders, the prevalence of NPD in the general population is estimated to be around 1% to 6%. However, estimates may vary depending on the criteria used for diagnosis and the population studied. NPD tends to be more prevalent among certain groups, such as leaders, celebrities, and individuals in positions of power. However, it can also be found in the general population.

The onus falls squarely on the shoulders of legal practitioners—what proactive measures should they adopt to safeguard our children?

Focus on the Facts: Emphasize the importance of sticking to the facts of the case and avoiding personal attacks. Encourage your client to present evidence and arguments based on objective reality rather than subjective opinions or character judgments.

Maintain Professionalism: Set clear expectations with your client regarding professional conduct in the courtroom. Remind them that civility and respect towards opposing parties and their attorneys are essential components of effective advocacy.

Educate Your Client: Help your client understand the negative consequences of ad hominem attacks, both for their case and their reputation. Explain how resorting to personal attacks can undermine their credibility and harm their chances of achieving a favorable outcome.

Redirect Emphasis: Guide your client to focus on the substantive issues of the case rather than engaging in personal attacks. Encourage them to direct their energy towards presenting compelling evidence and persuasive legal arguments that support their position.

Manage Emotions: Assist your client in managing their emotions, particularly if they have a tendency to become hostile or vindictive towards the opposing party. Encourage them to express their concerns and frustrations in a constructive manner, without resorting to insults or derogatory remarks.

Use Mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): Explore the possibility of resolving the dispute through mediation or other forms of ADR, where parties can engage in constructive dialogue facilitated by a neutral third party. This can help de-escalate conflict and promote a more collaborative approach to resolving disputes.

Set Boundaries: Establish clear boundaries with your client regarding acceptable behavior during legal proceedings. Make it clear that you will not condone or support ad hominem attacks, and outline the potential consequences of engaging in such behavior.

Seek Consultation: If you encounter challenges in managing your client’s behavior or navigating the dynamics of a case involving narcissistic tendencies, seek consultation from experienced colleagues or mental health professionals. They can provide guidance and support in handling difficult situations effectively.

Advocate for Therapy or Counseling: Suggest that your client seek therapy or counseling to address underlying issues contributing to their behavior, such as narcissistic traits or emotional dysregulation. Encourage them to engage in self-reflection and personal growth to facilitate positive changes in their interactions with others.

Model Respectful Behavior: Lead by example and demonstrate respectful and professional conduct in your interactions with opposing parties, their attorneys, and court personnel. Show your client the importance of maintaining dignity and integrity, even in the face of adversity.

Judi Atwood – Activist/Public Policy Advocate/Civil Engagement Promoter