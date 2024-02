(Editor’s Note: Political season is here. The primary is March 5 and the General is in November. The Vanguard will keep readers updated throughout the season on the latest news and announcements. Inclusion in this section does not imply Vanguard support or endorsement.)

By Alan Hirsch

I have again compiled my thought voting for the March 5th election.– the 10th edition of the Davis Neighborhood Ballot flier ™