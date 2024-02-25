Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla’s Commentary on Community Engagement and the General Plan

Transcribed by Alan Hirsch

I mostly want to talk about the community engagement piece, But I want to say a few words about the staff involvement.(for general plan a process). Both during the commission restructuring process, of which there was extension staff engagement in fact, and the council retreat, I became appear that there actually aren’t that many opportunities for staff to participate in long term visioning. That primarily because they are working so hard all the time in an understaffed city to try to get the work done day after day after day. So when you provide some space, given their professional experience, given their expertise, what could Davis look like, in our most ambitious vision, 20 years into the future. That’s a rare opportunity,

And I don’t think the community, the community (air quotes) at large is worried about transparency about staff, there is a small group of people who are always pointing fingers at staff, it is not a community wide concern, I think when you do surveys about satisfaction with staff they regularly receive hi marks for their performance and their transparency. And their collegiality, their willingness to interact and answer questions to the community,

This is a piece I want to speak about in relation to community engagement. And I want to really caution us against being steered away from using the creativity of staff and prioritizing that in this visioning process. I think it is really really important. I think a subcommittee (of council for public engagement) maybe there are other ways to do it, But for me it very very important for staff to be centrally involved and feel the freedom to play one of the leadership roles here.

So with respect to community engagement, I had the pleasure of giving a lecture today…(at UCD Professor Catherine Brinkley’s Community Development class paraphrase.: .I was inspired and energized by students “ had such great questions such great idea, fresh idea we don’t usually here, about institutions and polices we have right now, who are they serving, and who are they not serving, Questions that are difficult to pose. I hope you will stay engaged in the general plan process…(offer to help the get involved)…

I bring all this up in the sense as this is your home, this is your community, a lot of time comment get prefaced by “I’ve been in Davis 20 year, I’ve been a homeowner for 30 years, and its great, its fine, its your home, yes.

But you don’t have more of a voice than someone who say just moved here yesterday. All of you (students in audience) have equal rights and equal voice and equal worth no matter how long you have been here. Because this is your home, and this is your community.

The larger point about community involvement and participation is I want us to be very intentional what community participation, public participation, what inclusivity means. To me, it means as many people, as many different people , as diverse people as possible. Diverse in terms of class, in terms of resources, age, sex, gender, race, are in the process and participating.

It doesn’t mean, once again, the quote unquote, leading citizens of Davis are monopolizing the policy conversation again, and again, and again. But more that new people need to enter the policy conversation and feel this to be enough of their home., The feeling they are entitled to participate, because it is their home. to me that is what is mean to have public participation. It does not mean having 14 committee who are privileged and already have power and voice it means inviting new folks into the conversation.

Like Gloria said, like my colleague said, its not just about creating forums for people to comment, but going to where they are and understanding the constraint in their lives and making it easier for them to participate.

I want to stop there, there is a lot more to decide about this (general plan) process. I feel it very important we are clear about out methodology for inclusivity. This can be worked out with commission and try to build capacity in our commission to go out and do the broad-based outreach I also think there is a place for a (ad hoc council?) subcommittee to do that. So, I am kind of agnostic on if subcommittees can be formed tonight…in advance of hiring the consultant….