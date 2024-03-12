Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Accused Kept in Jail on Misdemeanor – Can’t Pay $1,000 Bail 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
21 Views
Share:

By Audrey Sawyer and Maeve O’Brien

WOODLAND, CA —  In an arraignment for misdemeanor assault likely to produce great bodily injury in Yolo County Superior Court Monday, Judge Daniel Wolk set the accused’s bail at $1,000 and, because the accused couldn’t pay it, continued to hold him in jail.

The defense informed the court the accused does not have a source of income and cannot afford to post bail, but Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo rejected the argument, alleging the accused had previously violated probation, and claimed there was  a “history of violence.”

The case will go to trial on April 2—the accused could be in custody for nearly a month, even if the accused is not guilty.

“Given the fact that the accused has no income, he has no ability to post bail. In light of the charges, I would ask that he be released from custody for his future court date,” Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez requested of the court.

In response, DDA Palumbo objected. “He has violated his probation. He has then picked up this misdemeanor charge. We are objecting due to his history of violence.”

DDA Palumbo added that if the court were to release the accused on his own recognizance with no bail, she is requesting for a stay away for the alleged victim in the case.

However, DPD Gonzalez did not believe it to be appropriate to keep the accused in custody, arguing, “I think that with the restraining order, for the court to ensure safety in this case, we know that even in felony cases for there to be liberty and clear evidence that keeping someone in custody is appropriate. This is a misdemeanor. I do not think that the record shows that the court ought to keep him in custody.”

Judge Wolk, citing the provided probation report, arguments from both counsels, and reviewing the arrest report and complaint, ultimately sided with the prosecution.

The judge ruled, “The court determines that $1,000 is reasonable to protect the public and to see him come to court, it does not appear that he cannot afford the amount of bail. I find by evidence that any lesser amount of bail will not reasonably protect the public, so that is why bail is set at $1,000.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for