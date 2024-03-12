Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Judge Grants ‘2nd Chance’ to Accused after Probation Violation  

By Kaylynn Chang and Kyndall Dowell

OAKLAND, CA — A superior court judge here in Alameda County Superior Court last week gave a man accused with a probation violation a second chance for not communicating with his parole officer. 

Deputy District Attorney Chris Infante asked the court to proceed with the charge. 

Reviewing the case, Judge Kimberly Colwell stated the accused had been in court last Dec. 6, and was supposed to see his parole officer five days later. But the accused, said the court, did not formally check in with his officer and instead called the probation office later.

Deputy Public Defender Song Ih Kim asked Judge Colwell to consider the accused’s position in the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program and his hope to find a job through the program. DPD Kim said the accused was training hard and wanted an opportunity to continue.

However, DDA Infante adamantly proposed the warrant for the accused be carried out for not reporting as ordered.

After Judge Colwell reviewed the accused’s case, she noted the accused’s failure to report to his probation officer will not be tolerated again.

And DPD Kim requested a suspended sentence that would allow the accused to continue on probation instead of immediate arrest.

Judge Colwell agreed with the public defender, and said to the accused, “I’m giving you a second chance.”

After issuing a 45-day suspended sentence, Judge Colwell ordered the accused to complete his check-ins with his parole officer every five days, and to continue his upward trajectory and means to secure a job with this second chance.

