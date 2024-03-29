Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Justice Delayed, Justice Denied – Prosecution Claims Officers Can’t Attend Hearing, Delaying Accused’s Court Date for 4th Time

in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
By Darlin Navarrete 

WOODLAND, CA- Yolo County Superior Court Judge Stephen L Mock rescheduled a preliminary hearing—intended to move forward this Thursday morning—for the fourth time after two officers who are material witnesses were unavailable to attend.

The accused is facing a felony charge of grand theft, burglary in the second degree, and an enhancement: circumstances in aggravation, with bail of $10,000.

Deputy District Attorney David Robbins, who was sitting in this morning for Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian, explained to the court that the prosecution was not ready to move forward that morning because one officer was on vacation and another had a family matter.

Since both witnesses were unavailable DDA Robbins added his office would not be able to proceed with the preliminary examination set for that afternoon.

Deputy District Attorney Robbins asked to reschedule matters to April 10.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald informed Judge Mock the accused suffered medical issues and had an important doctor’s appointment on April 10, and would prefer April 8. DPD MacDonald also emphasized that today’s hearing was the third time this hearing had been rescheduled, and the defense was prepared.

DPD MacDonald charged the prosecution informing the court so last minute was another way of continuing to hold this case back. DPD MacDonald requested “witnesses to be set early on so we can move forward with this matter.”

Judge Mock replied saying that was fair and proceeded to reschedule the matter for April 8, the accused was ordered to appear, and the bail bond remained at $10,000.

