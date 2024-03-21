Danger at Trial: Attorneys Attacked by Accused in Chaotic Courtroom

By The Vanguard Staff

MARTINEZ, CA – It’s getting dangerous out there for defense and prosecuting attorneys.

Both were targets of a man here in Contra Costa County Superior Court this week, although the lawyers claimed they were unhurt and refused medical help.

Ramello Randle, 28, of Oakland, allegedly stabbed his own attorney in the head with a pen at the A.F. Bray Courthouse, the county Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The county also said Randle ran toward the county district attorney, who, the Sheriff’s Office said, pushed the accused away.

Randle, said the Mercury News, tried to punch another defense attorney in September, and a previous trial was declared a mistrial in 2022 after Randle allegedly yelled at the judge as a pro se defendant representing himself.

After the excitement this week, deputies corralled the accused and took him back to jail, reported the Fresno Bee.

Randle, said the county, is now facing additional charges including attempted murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials later found a handwritten note by Randle that said, “sorry,” the Mercury News reported.

The defense attorney, Matthew Fregi, told the Merc-News he was “fine” and called the fracas “no big deal.”

Randle was originally arrested in July 2020 and accused of killing Jonaye Lahkel Bridges, 24, the mother of his child, Fox News reported, noting Randle allegedly used a tracking device on her vehicle to ambush her in a parking lot, killing Bridges, according to prosecutors.