Does the Price Recall Lack Sufficient Valid Signatures?

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – In a letter dated March 14 from Alameda Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis, he noted that on March 4, the Registrar of Voters received in excess of 120,000 signatures supporting a petition to recall District Attorney Pamela Price.

However, Dupuis writes, “Using the random sampling method authorized by state law, the ROV conducted a signature count. The results of the random sampling are not sufficient to determine whether the signature threshold to call for a recall election has been met. A total of 73,195 signatures are needed.”

As required by state law, he explained, “the ROV will now begin a manual count of the verified signatures submitted.”

The Price Campaign, “Protect the Win” were quick to seize on this information, stating, “They might not have the signature despite spending almost $3, 0ver $3,000,000 to buy them. This is a win for the grassroots campaign of volunteers versus PCI Consultants.”

They added, “This afternoon we learned that despite paying signature gatherers $9 a signature and spending almost $3,000,000, they failed to meet the initial threshold of sufficient signatures to trigger an election.”

“After all that noise, they’ve failed their first test. We’ll wait to crack up the Guinness until the votes are manually counted but things are looking good. Their whole campaign is nothing but a hack job trying to oust a democratically elected DA. Today’s outcome was made possible because countless unpaid volunteers who actually live in Alameda County went to the streets and informed voters what was going on, they are responsible for this outcome.” said William Fitzgerald, campaign spokesperson on the Protect the Win campaign

The campaign added, “Time and time again folks have written off DA Pamela Price. The other campaign has outspent our campaign by 20-1. Despite coming up in the foster care system, putting herself through Yale University and later UC Berkeley, and winning multiple legal awards, the other side has sought to discredit her at every turn. They pinned every crime in Alameda County on the DA, even though crime here started long before she got to office.”

They added, “Moreover, despite a barrage of negative media fueled by their multi-million dollar campaign hellbent on bullying and discrediting the DA, she remains an overwhelmingly popular public figure. In the March 5th primary election she came second in the local DCCC vote.”

