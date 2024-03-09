Friday Update Shows Measure N Solidifying Its Lead

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

District officials probably should not exhale just yet, but Friday’s tally showed the tenuous lead growing and the trend seems to be heading their way.

The first election results that came in showed Measure N with 66.81 percent “yes” votes. That increased to 66.91 percent at the end of election night. And now it is up to 67.29 percent.

While still far too close to call, it seems to be following a similar trendline from four years ago where the initial results showed the measure trailing with only 63 percent yes before ending up with 68 percent by the final tally.

Estimates suggested there might have been 7000 votes to count after election day, but it appears this batch was just under 3000 votes, pushing the overall vote total to 13,575 after just under 11,000 were counted on election day.

The next tally will come out on 4 pm on Tuesday.

The other local races of note show no discernible difference.

In the judge race, Clara Levers holds a commanding 11,000 vote lead over Chris Dietrich with just under 70 percent of the vote—she will be the new Yolo County judge replacing the retiring Dave Rosenberg.

The Woodland JUSD school trustee recall actually gained some ground, holding a 62-38 lead with only 902 total votes cast. It appears that Emily MacDonald will be recalled.

None of the county supervisor races are competitive. In Davis, Sheila Allen continues to have 60 percent of the vote, making it clear she will avoid a November runoff replacing Jim Provenza on the Board of Supervisors. Mary Sandy holds a 57 to 42 lead in Woodland for a short term to replace her late husband on the board.