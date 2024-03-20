Measure N Wins – Surpasses 2020 Percentage

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Tuesday’s tally shows Measure N winning. The last counted batch of votes push the vote total over 68 percent with 66.67 percent needed for passage of the parcel tax.

The bulk of the DJUSD parcel tax is now permanent and will be reassessed annually to account for inflation insuring a level of certainty and security for the fiscal budget of the local school district.

While the result will not be certified until Friday, the election office shows that they have just over 300 uncounted ballots in the entire county – all of them in some way questionable.

But even if all the ballots were located in Davis and all went to No on Measure N, it would not change the result.

Vanguard Analysis

The Vanguard may have additional and more in depth analysis later. However, there are a few points that bear reiterating at this time.

In 2020, the parcel tax garnered 68.05 percent of the vote. With the final tally, Measure N has now exceeded that with 68.21 percent of the vote.

This result occurred against two separate backdrops.

First, as noted, former Councilmember Michael Harrington spent a sizable amount of time and money attempting to defeat the parcel tax.

He argued that the current enrollment data did not necessitate a permanent and increasing parcel tax.

“(M)ake them bring back a more reasonable proposal with a sunset clause so we can be sure the district properly addresses the demographic crisis in enrollment,” he argued.

His contention was, “The School Board has completely ignored the massive student enrollment decline while they ask all of us to pay ever increasing taxes, indefinitely!”

But while it is true that the district faces the prospect of declining enrollment, Harrington ignored the problem that the district faces which is the gap between what it takes in through ADA thanks to LCFF and what it spends on programs.

That’s not impacted by declining enrollment and exists independently from it.

The second problem is conflating an inflation inflator with an increase in the parcel tax. By making a parcel tax, which is a flat tax, permanent, it becomes vulnerable to decline over time due to inflation. By attaching an inflator to the yearly amount, you avoid that problem.

In the end, the result suggests that the voters largely rejected this argument despite Harrington’s Independent Expenditure mailer making point.

The second issue raised – in the ballot argument is the anti-transgender positioning of Beth Bourne and Thomas Coleman Randall.

They argued, “The days of glory of this District are gone. They are more interested in indoctrinating kids with gender-sexual ideology and anti-parent policies than teaching the basics Civics, English Math and Science.”

That argument doesn’t seem to have any traction in Davis either – and as we will argue in a piece later this week, it doesn’t seem to have a huge amount of traction anywhere in California.