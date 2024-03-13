UPDATE: Measure N Moves Closer to Passage

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It’s not over yet—that’s what officials have stressed. But Measure N continues to solidify its lead, creeping close to the 68 percent range where the previous parcel tax finished in 2020.

The Measure has increased its percentage in each tally—moving from an initial 66.81 to 66.91 to 67.29 and now at 67.87. More than 17,000 votes have been tallied.

The trend is thus moving in the direction of passage and the results are consistent with previous parcel taxes.

According to the county estimates there are about 10,000 votes to be tallied countywide. The latest tally added about 3500 votes to the DJUSD vote total.

The county will have another tally on Friday and conclude on Tuesday, March 19.

In another local race of note, the recall of Emily McDonald continues to have more than 60 percent support at 61.9 to 38.1.

There was virtually no change in the supervisor’s race to replace Jim Provenza, with Sheila Allen leading the pack at 60 percent of the vote—as long as she maintains more than 50 percent, she will avoid a runoff.