Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price Unveils Progressive Budget Plan  

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, State of California
By Kaylynn Chang 

OAKLAND, CA Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has announced a budget plan for 2024-2025 to focus on victim services, equity initiatives and youth outreach programs with the mission of creating a safer and more inclusive environment throughout the community.

To serve the diverse population of Alameda County’s multicultural population, DA Price described in a recent statement the key initiatives she seeks to incorporate, such as the “recruitment and training of a diverse class of victim-witness advocates,” to enable the office to better understand and serve the community.

“In recognition of the urgent need to address racial disparities within the criminal justice system,” the DA Office statement noted Price has “outlined proactive measures to increase equity and root out systemic biases…(by) implementing structure and accountability for prosecutors, providing comprehensive training on ethical trial practices, and embracing technology to expedite access to information.”

The District Attorney’s Office added it is “working to level the playing field and ensure fair and just outcomes for all residents of Alameda County,” reaffirming its “commitment to investing in the future of Alameda County by expanding outreach programs and summer internships for local youth.”

“These initiatives not only provide valuable opportunities for skill development and mentorship but also serve as a proactive measure to prevent youth from landing on the wrong side of the criminal justice system,” said the office, adding it hopes to “build a stronger, more resilient community for generations to come.”

Through what the office calls “strategic budget allocations and a steadfast dedication to community-driven solutions,” Price is “leading the charge toward a more equitable and just criminal justice system, while simultaneously remaining committed to holding those who do harm to the people who live, work, and play in Alameda County accountable.”

Kaylynn Chang is an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley looking to major in Legal Studies with a strong interest in criminal justice and judicial law. Having years of experence with journalism and leading a publication, she loves to look for the stories of her community, focusing on the hidden voices and intriguing tales of people. She hopes to attend law school in the future, but for now she is looking to gain experience and experiment with her path. A passionate creator, a cafe connoisseur, and a library enthusiast, Kaylynn is always looking for small adventures along with accomplishing big goals.

