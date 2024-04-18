Bay Area District Attorneys Respond to Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Area Gaza Protests

By Bergen Greenley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – There were dozens of arrests April 15 in connection to a demonstration on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, where demonstrators allegedly unlawfully shut down traffic on the bridge, leading to hundreds of people trapped, according to a statement released by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

This demonstration was part of a larger set of international demonstrations, including other public shutdowns throughout the Bay Area, as part of a worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with Gaza, according to NBC News.

The Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price also released a statement regarding the protest, stating, “Our prosecutors are standing by and prepared to receive case information for individuals arrested during that incident.

“While my office supports the essential right to protest, it is important to note that public safety should never be compromised in exercising the First Amendment right of free speech guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.”

Jenkins’ statement said, “While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety. We will continue to ensure that appropriate avenues for the expression of free speech and social advocacy exist and are protected in San Francisco.”

One protester said, according to NBC News, the protest was about drawing attention to the war in Gaza and pushing local and federal officials to call for a permanent cease-fire and an end to American tax dollars funding support to Israel. That was one of many reasons why they chose tax day for this demonstration.

“I am very sorry for the people that are being killed because we decided to support a system that is absolutely wrong. We cannot provide guns to someone to kill children, period,” said Emilio Pineda, Marin County resident.

The California Highway Patrol, along with support from local law enforcement agencies, said it arrested 26 people, who were booked into custody on several felony charges along with a single felony conspiracy charge, according to DA Jenkins.

There were 38 arrests in all in the all-day protests throughout the Bay Area, said NBC News.