California Attorney General Opens Investigation of Sex Ed Class Omitting Information on Access to Abortions   

By Sofia Hosseinzadeh

MODESTO, CA- The Modesto Pregnancy Center, also known as Personal Health Now, currently faces an investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta after parent complaints that sex education provided by the center does not comply with California state law.

In a letter Monday, AG Bonta asked the Modesto Pregnancy Center for proof of “medically accurate and unbiased sexual education to public school students.

“Access to unbiased and comprehensive sexual education for students is not just a matter of choice; it is a fundamental necessity that builds a foundation of success for our children,” Bonta asserted.

In a released statement, The Dept. of Justice accused the Modesto Pregnancy Center of allegedly “omitting certain topics including comprehensive discussion of abortion and students’ right to access abortion care.”

The California Healthy Youth Act “requires California public schools, including charter schools, to provide comprehensive sexual health education… All instruction in all grades must be age appropriate, medically accurate and may not promote religious doctrine,” the CA DOJ noted in the released statement.

Attorney General Bonta referenced The California Healthy Youth Act in his letter, stating, “Instruction on pregnancy shall include an objective discussion of all legally available pregnancy outcomes, including but not limited to… parenting, adoption, and abortion.

“As the People’s Attorney, I’m committed to empowering our youth with the knowledge and skills they need that is inclusive, evidence-based, and free from stigma or bias, and that will allow them to make informed decisions and lead fulfilling lives,” Bonta added.

Attorney General Bonta also accused the Modesto Pregnancy Center of violating California’s false advertising law, noting in his letter that claims made on the center’s website do not correlate with the actual education the center provided to Modesto City Schools.

The claims by the Modesto Pregnancy Center on its website include providing students with “medically and scientifically accurate personal health information.” The center website also advertises it “reinforces teen decision-making skills by highlighting the value of getting feedback from trusted adults.”

The Modesto Pregnancy Center currently has 20 days to provide proof to the DOJ and AG Banta its program complies with the California Healthy Youth Act, and that the center does not falsely advertise its sexual education program.