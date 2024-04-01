Breaking News
California Immigrant Rights Advocates Rally at Capitol This Week for 'Immigrants Thriving' Agenda

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Hundreds of immigrant rights activists are expected to rally Tuesday and Wednesday this week at the State Capitol here to promote a “package of legislative pro-immigrant priorities and asks for 2024-2025 to be called the ‘Immigrants Thriving’ California State Policy Agenda.”

The advocates, with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the CA Welcomes Coalition said they will make specific budget asks, including funding for seniors and disabled immigrants through the CAPI program and support for Dream Resource Centers in California high schools.  

They will also, according to a statement issued ahead of the visits, ask for “continued funding for enhanced services for asylees and vulnerable noncitizens (ESAVN), a program established in 2021, in addition to other priorities.”

The activists said they will ask the Legislature to “support passage of legislation that invests in the future of California by ensuring all immigrants thrive,” including in “healthcare, workers’ rights, home purchasing options, emergency food access, education opportunities, case management for refugees, voter registration options, and police stops.”

CHIRLA claims it’s one of the largest immigrant rights organizations in the country with satellite offices throughout California.  CHIRLA is a member-based organization, and CA Welcomes Coalition is a statewide coalition of refugee, immigrant, and faith-based organizations.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

