California Recognizes 10 More Prohousing Communities

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – California is recognizing 10 more communities for accelerating housing production, bringing the total number of localities with this distinction to just under 50.

The Prohousing Designation rewards communities that cut red tape, reduce construction and development costs, and create housing policies with a growth mindset by providing them with funding incentives and additional resources that help scale up those innovative efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday, that the cities of Berkeley, Brea, Crescent City, Fairfield, Pinole, Rancho Cucamonga, Richmond, South Lake Tahoe and West Hollywood, as well as the County of Los Angeles, have earned the state’s Prohousing Designation for their efforts to encourage development of housing at all income levels.

This designation comes with funding incentives and additional resources to help speed housing production.

The Governor’s office noted, “To meet the housing needs of all Californians, the state must plan for 2.5 million new homes by 2030, with at least one million serving the needs of lower income residents. This critical goal can only be reached if local governments actively work to implement state housing laws and follow best practices that go above and beyond the minimum requirements.”

Governor Newsom said in a statement on Friday, “At nearly fifty prohousing communities, California is making progress – but we can do better. At a time when the state is facing a housing crisis, every local jurisdiction should be stepping up to earn this distinction.”

The Prohousing Designation Program is part of a package of incentives and accountability measures established by the 2019-20 Budget Act. By earning the Prohousing Designation, communities receive exclusive access to prohousing grants and additional points in the scoring of competitive housing, community development, and infrastructure funding programs administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

“Too often, we are forced to play the role of enforcer when bad actors try to stand in the way of needed housing,” said Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. “It is so refreshing when we have opportunities like this to recognize our housing partners, who are working to strengthen communities and improve quality of life for all.”

“Earning the Prohousing Designation requires a strong, demonstrated commitment to tearing down barriers and working to create more housing, faster,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “I am grateful and hopeful when I see so many communities working with my team to learn what they can do to be great partners in the effort to ensure housing stability for all Californians.”

California offers incentives and support to encourage communities to find creative solutions that break down barriers to much-needed housing, such as accelerated production, equitable zoning, sustainable land use, reduced development costs, and financial subsidies.

The 47 prohousing communities have shown a commitment to working proactively to minimize obstacles, accelerate housing, increase availability of affordable housing, and combat homelessness—bettering the quality of life for all Californians.