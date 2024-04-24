Commentary: How Should the City Engage the Community on Housing?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Several years ago, pre-pandemic, DJUSD was facing mounting pressure to close the compensation gap for DJUSD teachers. Ultimately, they decided to place another parcel tax on the ballot which ultimately passed with 68 percent of the vote.

But to me what was interesting is that prior to the decision to put the parcel tax on the ballot, the subcommittee then of Joe DiNunzio and Alan Fernandes held a series of public meetings as they worked through the district’s finances, the law, and other issues.

These were not particularly well attended. Often it was just the two board members, district staff, myself and Enterprise Reporter Jeff Hudson, and occasionally future Board Member Hiram Jackson.

But I think the approach was right—have a public fact-finding session. This is something the city should consider. But of course on housing.

I think some believe that the public is well aware of pressure coming down from the state—but I’m not sure they are. As I have previously reported, I have seen long debates on NextDoor, for instance, that indicate much of the public isn’t aware of a lot of the changes to state law.

While this doesn’t have to be city led, I think there would be an important level of gravitas if it were some sort of formal subcommittee of the council. Holding the meetings at various times and various locations would be helpful.

It could be used to jumpstart a General Plan update and also direct a public discussion over a possible Measure J amendment as well as a pre-discussion on the two remaining peripheral projects.

Here are some key issues that should be discussed:

State housing laws—including the Housing Element, the roll of HCD, RHNA, and of course changes to things like parking minimums The Housing Crisis—(a) statewide, (b) local, (c) Measure J and its 25-year impacts The issue of limited infill space along with the estimates for the 7th RHNA Housing Cycle Possible considerations for Measure J amendments Discussion over the two proposed peripheral projects

If done the right way, this could educate the public on what is coming down the pike—as well as serve as a sounding board to get early feedback over what the public is looking for in terms of General Plan Update, their willingness to accept a Measure J amendment and what that would look like, and laying out the potential consequences if the city fails to address its housing crisis.

Unfortunately, if the city is looking at November measures, there is not a huge amount of time. Moreover, with a General Plan process set to kick off, time is of the essence.