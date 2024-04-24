Breaking News
Commentary: How Should the City Engage the Community on Housing?

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Several years ago, pre-pandemic, DJUSD was facing mounting pressure to close the compensation gap for DJUSD teachers.  Ultimately, they decided to place another parcel tax on the ballot which ultimately passed with 68 percent of the vote.

But to me what was interesting is that prior to the decision to put the parcel tax on the ballot, the subcommittee then of Joe DiNunzio and Alan Fernandes held a series of public meetings as they worked through the district’s finances, the law, and other issues.

These were not particularly well attended.  Often it was just the two board members, district staff, myself and Enterprise Reporter Jeff Hudson, and occasionally future Board Member Hiram Jackson.

But I think the approach was right—have a public fact-finding session.  This is something the city should consider.  But of course on housing.

I think some believe that the public is well aware of pressure coming down from the state—but I’m not sure they are.  As I have previously reported, I have seen long debates on NextDoor, for instance, that indicate much of the public isn’t aware of a lot of the changes to state law.

While this doesn’t have to be city led, I think there would be an important level of gravitas if it were some sort of formal subcommittee of the council.  Holding the meetings at various times and various locations would be helpful.

It could be used to jumpstart a General Plan update and also direct a public discussion over a possible Measure J amendment as well as a pre-discussion on the two remaining peripheral projects.

Here are some key issues that should be discussed:

  1. State housing laws—including the Housing Element, the roll of HCD, RHNA, and of course changes to things like parking minimums
  2. The Housing Crisis—(a) statewide, (b) local, (c) Measure J and its 25-year impacts
  3. The issue of limited infill space along with the estimates for the 7th RHNA Housing Cycle
  4. Possible considerations for Measure J amendments
  5. Discussion over the two proposed peripheral projects

If done the right way, this could educate the public on what is coming down the pike—as well as serve as a sounding board to get early feedback over what the public is looking for in terms of General Plan Update, their willingness to accept a Measure J amendment and what that would look like, and laying out the potential consequences if the city fails to address its housing crisis.

Unfortunately, if the city is looking at November measures, there is not a huge amount of time.  Moreover, with a General Plan process set to kick off, time is of the essence.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

2 Comments

  1. Matt Williams

    The Vanguard has published this same article close to 100 times over the past few years, and every one of the various versions of the article suffers from the same flaws … (1) it jumps right into discussing solutions without defining the problem, (2) it fails to see the difference between a “need” and a “want,” and (3) it treats “crisis” as a universal, across-the-board reality rather than as a reality that varies considerably when considered from a state vs. local perspective … and from a demographic cohort to demographic cohort perspective.

    Starting with (3) first.  The housing situation in Davis is very different than the housing situation in California as a whole.  The housing situation in Davis is also very different in the various demographic cohorts … retirees, empty nesters, young families with children, the Davis workforce, Causeway commuters, and UCD students being the six major demographic groups (feel free to suggest others).

    Regarding (2), arguably only two of Davis’ six demographic cohorts can be said to have a “housing need.” All the other four fall into the “want” or even the “nice-to-have” category. And the characteristics/expectations that come with the housing demand of young families with children make owning a newly built home in Davis much less attractive than owning a similarly-priced home seven (7) minutes further away from UC Davis in Springlake rather than Davis, especially when their children can attend Davis schools and participate in Davis extracurricular activities.

    The second demographic group that has a housing need rather than a housing want is the Davis workforce … the people who work in our hotels and restaurants and retail businesses and services and industry and the DJUSD school district.  For the most part in the first three of those groups, the workers do not earn enough to purchase a home … they are looking for affordable rentals.  The small amount of Davis industry has been in Davis for quite a while, and the workers in industry who make enough to own a home already do.  The starting salary for a DJUSD teacher is $55,000 per year, so even with a two-earner household, an affordably priced home is essential to achieve homeownership. Bottom-line, from the Davis workforce the amount of “housing need” is quite small.

    Regarding (1), what is almost never discussed in any of the Vanguard articles is (A) the City’s fiscal condition, and (B) the fact that ownership housing costs the City more in services than it generates in revenues.  That is the result of the P{onzi Scheme nature of ownership housing throughout California … due to the consequences of Proposition 13 coupled with the inability of Cities to keep the rising rate of costs below the rising rate of revenues.  For the City of Davis that means each budget year begins with $14 million more of costs than revenues.  Cities that are continuing their historical rate of housing growth can continue to perpetuate the Ponzi Scheme, but once a City pauses its growth, like Davis has, the Ponzi Scheme comes tumbling down, and all new housing does is dig the fiscal hole deeper and deeper.  That is the true “crisis” for Davis.

