Earth Month Goings On 2024

COOL DAVIS EVENTS

Yolo Earth Day Celebrate and Share

Saturday April 13 Mary L Stephens Davis Branch Yolo County Library 10am-12:30pm

Come celebrate and share with us! The 2023-2024 Yolo Earth Day Pledge Challenge hosted by Cool Davis and the City of Davis has been inspiring, and we are excited to welcome the community to join in the fun with displays, games, experts, and sharing focusing on the year of climate action. We will honor the pledgers, volunteers, and experts who made it successful. Yolo County Sustainability and Office of Emergency Services representatives will be on hand with games and information. The event will be held at the Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Yolo County Library at 315 East 14th Street in Davis in the Blanchard Room Saturday April 13 from 10am to 12:30pm. Special thanks to the Yolo County Library for providing the venue and carnival popcorn. FREE Visit www.cooldavis.org/news for more information.

Picnic Day Parade with Cool Davis and the Davis Electric Vehicle Association (DEVA)

Saturday April 20th 9:30am to 11am UC Davis campus and Downtown Davis

Save your spot along the parade route and check out our vibe! More info at the UC Davis Picnic Day website.

COOL DAVIS PARTNER AND OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Tree Davis Arbor Day Festival and Tree Planting

Saturday April 6 from 9am to 2pm at “N” Street Park in Davis (at Pomona Drive)

Tree lovers of all ages are encouraged to join the City of Davis, Tree Davis, and the Davis Manor Neighborhood Association and Creative Action Team for an Arbor Day Tree Planting and Festival. The day will kick off with a community tree planting throughout in front of neighbors’ homes followed by a festival at N Street Park with exhibitors from the UC Davis Arboretum, Cool Davis, City of Davis, and Tree Davis. Learn how everyone can improve our urban forest to ensure our city is healthy and green. There will be activities for youngsters, and there will be talks, tours, and demonstrations to show what it takes to plant and care for trees in Davis. Drop in anytime to this FREE event!

Tree Davis Tree Planting

Saturday April 13 from 9am to 12pm at Holmes Junior High School

Join Tree Davis in planting Climate-Ready Trees at Holmes Junior High School! All volunteers must bring their own work gloves, water, snacks, sun protection and closed toed shoes. We request that volunteers who are feeling ill in any form wait until they are fully recovered to participate in Tree Davis events. Tree Davis is a Cool Davis partner. FREE Refer to the Tree Davis calendar for event details.

Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike March and Rally

Friday April 19 from 12pm to 2pm Gather at Crocker Park, Sacramento, march and rally at the Capitol Mall

All youth and allies/elders are invited to join this Friday for Future Global Day of Action. Signs, noise makers, chants and speakers will call upon Governor Newsom to stop issuing new fossil fuel permits, drop existing oil production, and continue to roll out setbacks between oil infrastructure and communities. More infomation. https://fridaysforfutureusa.org/april-19/.

Yolo County Earth Day Celebration

Saturday April 20 9am to 3pm at the Yolo County Central Landfill 44030 County Road 28H

Visit the Big Blue Barn at the Yolo County Central Landfill and chat with local agency representatives with games and puzzles for families, plus shopping and creative repurposing ideas. Free compost for Yolo County residents. The Yolo County Sustainability Team will be on site and the Yolo Food Bank will be accepting donations of food! Shop at the 50% off sale at the Big Blue Barn Thrift Store. FREE Check for updates.

Community Mercantile Earth Day Call to Artists

Sunday April 21 at the Community Mercantile 622 Cantrill Ave Davis Afternoon artist discussion

Artists are invited to submit works to be displayed at the Community Mercantile reuse shop during the month of April in celebration of Earth Month. The Merc is looking for submissions of any media of art made with or including repurposed items. Artists may offer their item for sale. There is no charge to submit work. The Community Mercantile is open from 12pm to 5pm Saturdays. Submitting artists will be selected to discuss their work at an afternoon program April 21. Visit the Davis Community Mercantile website for details and updates.

Free Compost Giveaway

March 1 through May 31 Yolo County Landfill 44090 County Road 28H

FREE COMPOST for Yolo County residents! During the months of March, April, and May, residents can obtain compost at no charge. Materials available to businesses and landscapers for a fee. Open to all Yolo County residents! Bring a shovel, bags, and proof of residency in the form of a utility bill or driver’s license! This program is self-service! Monday through Saturday 6:30am to 4pm, Sunday 8am to 4pm. Visit the Yolo County Landfill website for details.

Yolo County Vegan Chef Challenge

April 1 through 30 all over Yolo County

An entire month of BRAND NEW vegan options. Restaurants throughout the Yolo County area will feature special vegan menu items. Diners can go out, enjoy meals, vote, comment, and post photos of the delicious vegan meals they ordered. This year’s theme is Go Green, Yolo! We will be encouraging diners to consider plant-based for the environment. Check out the Vegan Chef Challenge website for more info.

UC Davis Arboretum Plant Sales

Sunday April 7 and Saturday April 27 10am to 1pm UC Davis Arboretum Teaching Nursery

Shop the UC Davis one-acre nursery for an incredible selection of attractive, low-water plants perfect for our region. Bring home beautiful plants that help support a sustainable environment. Your purchases play a vital role in supporting the growth and care of our gardens, student environmental leadership opportunities, and free public programs. Discover the joys of gardening with plants that help heal our environment while nurturing our community! More info at the UC Davis Arboretum website.

Cesar Chavez Elementary School Bike Swap

Sunday April 14 from 9am to 3pm (rain or shine) 1221 Anderson Road, Davis

At the Cesar Chavez Elementary (CCE) School Bike Swap you can BUY A BIKE, with great deals on used accessories, DONATE A BIKE, CCE receives 100% of the proceeds, or you can SELL A BIKE, CCE receives 25% of the sale price, which is tax-deductible. This is a fun and affordable way for growing kids to get the next size bike. Free up garage space and support the school! Both adult and kid size bikes and accessories (such as bike trailers) are accepted! Drop-Off Days are Saturday, April 13 from 3pm 6pm or Sunday, April 14 before 9am. More info online.

SACRAMENTO EVENTS

Sacramento Earth Day

Sunday April 21 from 11am to 4pm at Southside Park 700 T St. Sacramento

Sacramento Earth Day is the largest Earth Day celebration in the Sacramento region. Gather at Southside Park in Sacramento, for a FREE, family-friendly event, with opportunities to learn and network about sustainability. We will have 150 exhibitors and vendors, and hundreds of attendees. Transport Options: #51 Bus stop at 9th and T St.; Blue Line LRT station at 13th and R St.; From Business I-80 take 10th St exit. More information on the Environmental Council of Sacramento website.

American River Parkway Foundation Clean-Up

Saturday April 20 from 10am to 12pm at 195 Jibboom St, Sacramento

Join the Clean-Up on the Parkway the Saturday before Earth Day! Please arrive by 9:50am to sign in and receive a safety briefing. Volunteers will head out to clean by 10:10am. Cancellations will be posted on the ARPF calendar at least 24 hours before the event start time, and all registered volunteers will receive an email notification. Register at the American River Parkway Foundation website.