Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 232: The Story of Arturo Luna

One of the problems with mass incarceration is that we end up incarcerating people—who at one point committed violent and dangerous crimes—long past the point at which they are no longer a danger to society.

The case of Arturo Luna is instructive; raised in a tough environment, he committed crimes at a young age. But now he has become a mentor, become educated and is a completely different person from the one who entered prison.

Listen as he tells an amazing first-hand account of transformation and redemption.