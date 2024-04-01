Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 232: The Story of Arturo Luna

One of the problems with mass incarceration is that we end up incarcerating people—who at one point committed violent and dangerous crimes—long past the point at which they are no longer a danger to society.

The case of Arturo Luna is instructive; raised in a tough environment, he committed crimes at a young age.  But now he has become a mentor, become educated and is a completely different person from the one who entered prison.

Listen as he tells an amazing first-hand account of transformation and redemption.

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

