Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Family Lawyers Call for Investigation of Sacramento Sheriff Deputies after Mental Health Victim Shot Dead 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, State of California
Leave a comment
111 Views
Via Picserver

By Maeve O’Brien 

RIO LINDA, CA – On the morning of March 23, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies fired consecutive fatal shots at a suicidal man, Christopher Gilmore, after wrongfully accusing him of holding a knife in his hand, according to a recently released statement issued by family lawyers. 

The statement maintained, after a 911 call, deputies arrived at Gilmore’s address after he presented signs of self-harm and made suicidal claims. 

Los Angeles civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone and Sacramento litigator Daniel Del Rio are representing Gilmore’s family and are calling for a full investigation,

Video footage shows, said the lawyers, Gilmore was cutting himself and exited his home “naked and bleeding.” Just moments after he appeared outside, deputies claimed he was holding a knife and began firing multiple non-lethal and then lethal rounds at Gilmore.

The released statement reads “…one deputy announces, ‘He has a knife.’ Another deputy fires five non-lethal rounds at Gilmore as he walks toward the street…suddenly, a deputy fires three shots at Gilmore as he reaches the sidewalk.”

Once the shots had been fired and Gilmore was dying on the ground, a deputy kicked a “small disposable razor” that was previously claimed to be the knife, located near Gilmore’s body, the statement asserts.

Gilmore’s older sister, Bobbie Gilmore, expressed her frustration with the deputies’ violent reaction, stating, “Christopher came out of the house because he heard me calling him from across the street… he was walking to me and never approached any of the deputies.”

DeSimone and Del Rio strongly criticized law enforcement’s plan of action and emotional maturity when dealing with mental health crises, with Del Rio stating, “This heartbreaking footage of Christopher Gilmore’s final moments reveals a deeply troubling lack of compassion and a failure to adhere to training protocols.”

Tags:

About The Author

Maeve O'Brien is a second-year UC Davis student, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Human Rights. By joining the Vanguard Court watch, Maeve hopes to expand her journalistic skills, while gaining first-hand experience and perspective. She hopes to carry her passion for social justice advocacy and equity into Law School. She is inspired to be a voice for those undermined by everyday injustice. In her free time, Maeve enjoys swimming, yoga, writing, and spending time with friends and family.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for